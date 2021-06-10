High price of coal will not drive investment in new mines

(Bloomberg) – Coal prices are at their highest, but they are not enough to stimulate investment in new mines in the face of growing efforts by governments and financial institutions to get the world to ditch the dirtiest fossil fuel.

Prices are on the rise from China to Europe as demand for coal recovers from a virus-induced hit, and temporary outages at mines reduce supply. However, companies are still hesitant to invest in new projects because financing is difficult to obtain and there are many long-term demand questions.

This benefits miners’ bottom line, but runs counter to the typical commodity cycle, where high prices are a signal to increase production and eventually bring balance back to the market. The disruption of the normal dynamics highlights how broader environmental goals are changing investment patterns for fossil fuels.

“We expect that most coal miners exporting to the ocean market will seek to absorb the current rise in coal prices to bolster balance sheets, rather than commit to a new offering,” said Viktor Tanevski, chief analyst at Wood Mackenzie. Ltd. “There are still projects that are under construction or ready for construction that can be accelerated to alleviate price pressures.”

Strong industrial activity in major economies is helping coal consumption, while supply is limited by a number of problems, such as heavy rains in Indonesia, mining safety measures in China and strikes in Colombia. In Europe, demand has increased by 10-15% this year after a colder than usual winter depleted gas reserves, according to Axpo Solutions AG.

High-quality coal futures at Australia’s Newcastle port rose to $ 118.50 a ton on Wednesday, the highest level since 2012. Prices in China, the world’s largest coal consumer, have risen 34% since late February and rose so high that the government is considering imposing a cap. In the U.S., prices rose 3.1% to the highest since late 2019 in the four weeks to June 4 in the Appalachian region, which is best positioned to take advantage of growing export demand.

