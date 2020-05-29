Hospitals of 10 interconnected entities for data transfer and support of medical actions. Solidarity, at no cost to the treasury and in record time “data-medium-file =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/hospitales_internet.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/hospitales_internet.jpg?fit=696%2C349&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-262519” src = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/hospitales_internet.jpg?resize=696%2C349&ssl=1” alt = “SCT, Covid Hospital Interconnection” width = “696” height = “349” srcset = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/hospitales_internet.jpg?w=800&ssl=1 800w, https: // i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/hospitales_internet.jpg?resize=300%2C150&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content /uploads/2020/05/hospitales_internet.jpg?resize=768%2C385&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/hospitales_internet.jpg?resize= 696% 2C349 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/> The installed satellite antennas in hospitals and health centers they allow real-time exchanges of telemedicine between medical and health teams. In the 10 selected states by the Ministry of Health, information from daily data reports on the evolution of the COVID-19 contagion curve can be collected and transferred This is an emerging action and with this, they will temporarily have a high-performance broadband satellite network. What is sought is to support the Ministry of Health in telemedicine and in the integration, processing and sending of information. 10 states with interconnection The 10 states, which already have this satellite connectivity, were selected in coordination with the Ministry of Health. In addition, they were enabled 35 satellite links installed by Telecomm in hospitals and health centers. With more than 22 MHz capacity of the SES-10 satellite, links are achieved de up to 1 Mbps of “download” (download speed of the content) and up to 512 Kbps of “upload” (speed of sending the information). For what is available continuous bandwidth and excellent quality, throughout the national territory, to exchange high resolution files, images, video and data. This broadband satellite technology will also allow medical personnel, with local teams, to analyze radiographs and patient scanners. Of course especially in reference to people in remote areas, to generate diagnoses and evaluate the appropriate treatment. Record time The initiative, agreed in record time by the SCT, It arises from the collaboration between Telecomm and the satellite operator SES, for the benefit of the Ministry of Health. It does not generate any expense for the Mexican treasury, it is clarified. What is explained is that the capacity delivered free of charge by SES uses a Telecomm teleport, configured by Hughes Networks Systems. Itself, which points to the satellite and the use of the stations deployed in hospitals and that are part of the infrastructure that Telecomm has available for emergencies. With this connectivity, telemedicine at critical times supports teams of medical and nursing personnel, it is emphasized. At the same time that facilitates the exchange of diagnoses and information, prioritizing prevention. In addition, it allows greater coordination of the Ministry of Health con hospitals and health centers that take care of the current sanitary circumstances, Communications and Transportation indicated. December 5, 2019: Free Internet in 122 thousand public sites in the country announces SCT Internet with Connectivity Program in Public Places, includes 90 thousand in schools, 11 thousand health centers, clinics and hospitals, reported SCT

Regeneration, December 5, 2019. Internet for all in Mexico, in order to guarantee the right of access to information and communication technologies, the SCT presented the Connectivity Program in Public Sites.

This includes the right to broadcast and telecommunication services.

They incorporate broadband and the Internet.

Connectivity Program in Public Places

With the program, the database can be generated to identify and connect sites associated with public programs and projects.

With special attention to those located in the Priority Attention Zones.

Designed and developed by the SCT Undersecretariat for Communications, the program included, in its first stage, the Secretariats of Welfare, Education and Health of the Federal Government.

Tens of thousands of connected properties

Thus, it was possible to define 112 thousand 706 properties identified by these dependencies, where broadband and Internet connectivity could be offered free of charge.

Of this grand total, 19 thousand 41 were classified as priority.

Well, they are found in towns with a high and very high degree of marginalization, where about 5 million Mexicans live.

11 thousand sites of the Secretary of Welfare

With connectivity, in the more than 11 thousand sites identified by the Ministry of Welfare.

For example, the beneficiary communities will be able to access government services and procedures.

They will also be able to carry out transactions at the ATMs that are placed in those sites.

More than 90 thousand schools

Likewise, the Ministry of Public Education selected 90,175 initial, basic, upper secondary, and special schools as public places to connect.

This in order to promote education in the 21st century and the Digital Educational Agenda.

Internet connectivity will also allow students and teachers to have up-to-date learning and teaching materials immediately.

Hospitals, clinics

For its part, the Ministry of Health pointed out 11,281 health centers, hospitals and clinics that will be able to access telemedicine and telehealth applications.

This to optimize the care and treatment of patients.

Every year additional sites

In addition to the sites already identified in this first stage, the Public Sites Connectivity Program will identify additional sites each year.

In order to contribute to universal coverage.

The mechanism

To carry out this task, the program proposes the operation of a transparent, dynamic and participatory mechanism through which the national demand for Internet connectivity in public places can be integrated.

This mechanism will integrate the information of spaces that other federal, state and municipal agencies determine as priorities.

With this information, the company CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos will be able to plan the fulfillment of its mission: to connect all public sites.

With this program, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) may include coverage commitments and obligations in the operators’ concession titles.

And these, along with others interested in bringing connectivity to public places, will be able to know the areas where there is demand for broadband and Internet services.

Precisely, to contribute to the transformation and digital inclusion in our country.

Along with the Social Coverage Program, presented in October 2019, and the Connectivity in Public Places Program.

The SCT contributes substantially to concretizing the vision of the Government of Mexico to increase the well-being of the population throughout the country.

This, through the access and use of new digital technologies.