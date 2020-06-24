Today, unlike a decade ago, acquiring a smartphone made with quality materials, with a high-performance battery, a super camera and a fast processor, ready to meet any type of requirement, is within everyone’s reach.

The mobile is a versatile, essential tool: we read the newspapers, we buy food and clothes, we solve bank procedures, we take photographs, we watch series and we solve procedures using a host of applications.

We are talking about mid-range mobiles: those devices with generous capacities that are offered at affordable prices. Thanks to this segment, a large percentage of the population has tasted the benefits of high technology. “Access to smartphones has been democratized,” says Gonzalo Guzmán, president of the IAB Spain Mobile Commission.

What to demand of the mid-range

“There is no clear definition of what it is, due to the large number of models and configurations that exist and the sum of different aspects that weigh on a mobile,” says Enrique García, spokesperson for the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) . Despite this, the expert indicates that a fundamental aspect could be taken as a reference: the price, which ranges between 250 euros and 500 euros. “When mobile phones began to become popular, cost was one of the impediments to their massive expansion,” adds Guzmán.

“It was the creation of the mid-range that contributed to the growth we see in the market,” says the IAB specialist. “Real innovation should be accessible to everyone,” added Samsung experts. Currently, 96% of people over the age of 14 who surf the Internet have a smartphone, according to the annual study Mobile & connected Devices 2019.

The OCU experts indicate that the new models that could enter this range of high presets at an affordable price usually come equipped with an OLED screen, RAM between 4 and 6 GB, internal memory of 64 or 128 GB and a battery with capacity between 3,500 and 4,000 amps per hour (mAh). Taking into account the predominant equipment, the processor that dominates is the Snapdragon 665, Exinox 9611 and equivalents, highlights García, which is based on the comparator they have at the OCU, with 178 models.

Finally, regarding the camera, the one that prevails in this category is the one with a system of three rear cameras, where the main one usually has a resolution of 48 megapixels, stresses the expert.

Samsung has been characterized by being one of the companies that has paid the most attention in this range. Year after year, the firm rebuilds its catalog of smartphones that has the Series A as its flagship. It is there that we can find devices ranging from those with four cameras (with different lenses that offer different approaches, and with high resolution, ranging from the macro camera, ultra wide angle and dynamic focus), with infinite screens and easy to use, and models equipped with waterproof systems.

The new features of Samsung devices are complemented by Google applications, useful at all times. These include tools such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, Youtube, Gmail, Google Photos and of course the most famous of all: the Google search engine.

The best models at an attractive price

–Galaxy A20e: a mobile with first-class benefits. A smartphone with first-rate features and a competitive price range. One of its strengths is its 5.8-inch Infinity V screen, with an HD + resolution, similar to that found in high-end devices. Its lightness, only 141 grams and only 8.4 mm thick, makes it a very easy to use smartphone. In addition, its clean curved design makes it elegant and stylish.

It has a practical fingerprint sensor that allows you to unlock it immediately. Its fast charging system and 3,000 mAh battery make it an ideal combination to always be connected. Galaxy A20 is equipped with a dual 13 and 5 megapixel camera, and an 8 megapixel camera. Its NFC technology is useful to use systems like Samsung Pay, to be able to make payments over the phone.

–Galaxy A21s: the magic of having four cameras. This model has a powerful quad camera. The main camera (48 megapixels), together with the ultra wide angle camera (8 megapixels), allows you to immortalize impressive landscapes. For its part, the Macro camera (2 megapixels) takes pictures at close range. The device includes the Live Focus function that applies a professional background effect.

Its 13-megapixel front camera captures high-quality images that can be personalized with a variety of stamps, filters, and stickers based on facial recognition. This is complemented by a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display in HD +. Galaxy A21s has a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery and a fast 15W charge. Available with 32 and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB, the device comes equipped with facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor.

–Galaxy A30s: a new model for those looking for more. This updated version of Galaxy A30 is ideal for those who want to instantly capture and share their experiences. It has three rear cameras: a main 25-megapixel camera and an Ultra-wide 8-megapixel camera. The third is 5 megapixels deep, with Live Focus, which allows you to control the background of the photos before and after shooting to get the perfect image.

Its 6.4-inch super AMOLED (Active Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode) screen, with HD + resolution, allows you to display brighter images. The mobile is equipped with a long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery with fast charge capacity. Similarly, the Galaxy A30s now features an on-screen fingerprint scanner, an easier and more subtle way to keep users’ content safe without compromising design.

–Galaxy A41: premium technology to take on the go. The new Galaxy A41 is the most compact smartphone yet that fits easily in the palm of your hand. At 70 millimeters wide, with rounded edges and a sophisticated design, it can be taken anywhere, from the beach to the mountains, since it has the IP65 certificate that ensures that a device is resistant to dust and water.

This model includes a triple rear camera to capture even more detail through a 48-megapixel main lens, as well as an eight-megapixel, 123-degree wide angle that offers the same angle of view as the human eye. It also has a 5 megapixel depth camera. Selfies and video calls do not lose their prominence, with a 25-megapixel front camera and different options to choose the best shot with Live Focus. It has a 3,500 mAh battery that gives it full autonomy. And in case urgent charging is needed, it supports 15W fast charging.

–Galaxy A51: a mobile to take photos like a professional. Record like a professional action camera using the ultra wide-angle camera and predictive software called Super Steady. With this program you can capture fluid and stable videos in any adventure, as it eliminates tremors when recording. Whether you’re running, walking, or even chasing your pets, the Super Steady video will help you capture the moment perfectly.

One of the Galaxy A51’s four rear cameras is a 5-megapixel Quad Cam, which allows macro photography to capture all the details more closely, with clarity and quality. It also helps to highlight all the details of close-ups.

-GalaxyA51 5G: a step towards the future. This smartphone includes state-of-the-art connectivity and some innovations that improve the well-known Galaxy A range. It has the latest industry news: an impressive Infinity-O screen, a quad camera and a long-lasting battery.

Galaxy A51 5G provides ultra-fast speeds with very low latency. Its powerful Octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM offer high-quality graphics. With 128GB of internal memory, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card, you have plenty of space to broadcast, download and publish everything you want. The device also offers high-tech biometric authentication.

–Galaxy A71: a screen with fewer edges. If anything characterizes this mobile is its huge screen: 6.7 inches that includes Super AMOLED color technology, which offers true colors. Despite its size, its handling in the hand is simple.

With four high-end cameras, the device features an Ultra wide-angle with a viewing angle of 123 degrees, which is similar to that of human eyes. The Galaxy A71 come with an optimized 4,500 mAh battery, so it can be used for a longer time throughout the day. In addition, it includes fast charging capabilities, common in Galaxy smartphones.

–Galaxy A90 5G: Quickly interact and play live. With the Galaxy A90 5G you can stream every minute of the concert live from your favorite artists. Plus, with lower lag and reliable, stable connectivity, no details of a group video chat are lost, not even at a critical moment of online gaming. The 5G network brings us even closer to each other and allows us to do more things with our devices, with maximum security.

This device is protected with Samsung Knox, Samsung’s high-level security platform, which is also included in all other models of the firm. It has an expansive 6.7-inch screen (Full HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-U) that allows you to take full advantage of multimedia content.

–Galaxy M31: an avant-garde model. This phone comes with a powerful 64-megapixel quad camera, a 6,000 mAh long-lasting battery (the largest battery for a Samsung-designed smartphone), with 15W fast charge and an intense super AMOLED display.

The device features a sleek design and a modern look. It has an aerodynamic body that is made to fit comfortably in the hand.