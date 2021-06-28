High intensity physical exercise and aging of the skeleton

Recent research has examined the extent to which high intensity physical exercise can have beneficial effects on bones in old age.

There are not many previous studies on the ability of this type of training to prevent or decrease age-related bone deterioration. The new study helps fill that gap.

The new research, conducted by the Gerontology Research Center and the Faculty of Health and Sports Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland, examined the relationship between regular high-intensity physical exercise and the rate of bone aging .

A total of 69 men between 40 and 85 years old participated in a part of the study dedicated to following up on how their performance of physical exercise and their bone aging were progressing.

At the beginning of the follow-up, all the men were actively training and competing in some sport.

The bony properties of the participants’ tibia were examined by computed tomography at the start of the study and after 10 years. Associations of training status with bone changes were examined in two groups: in athletes who had continued regular high-intensity training and in athletes who had reduced their training load.

The study has shown that high intensity physical exercise performed regularly is associated with the maintenance or even improvement of the bone properties of the tibia during the 10-year follow-up period. (Photo: University of Jyväskylä)

Analysis of the data showed Tuuli Suominen’s team that regular high-intensity training was associated with maintaining or even improving the bone properties of the tibia, whereas in athletes who had reduced their training load, bone properties they worsened during the 10-year follow-up period. The positive effects of high intensity training were most evident in trabecular bone density and in the geometry of the cross section of the tibia axis. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)