High inflation in Mexico keeps rate hikes on the table

(Bloomberg) – Mexico’s annual inflation remained well above the top of the central bank’s target in June, not ruling out the possibility of further increases in the key interest rate in the coming months.

Consumer prices rose 5.88% in June compared to a year earlier, much higher than the upper limit of the bank’s goal of 4% and with little variation compared to 5.89% in May, the National Institute reported on Thursday. of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg was 5.87%. Prices were up 0.53% compared to a month earlier.

Last month, the central bank surprised analysts with a quarter-point hike in its key rate to 4.25% in a split decision, its first hike since late 2018.

In slightly more encouraging news for the bank, inflation slowed in the second half of June to 5.74%, compared to 6.02% two weeks earlier.

An annual inflation rate that has nearly doubled, led by rising fuel costs, has surprised economists this year. At the same time, strong demand from Mexico’s largest trading partner, the US, coupled with a recovery in the national economy and the deployment of vaccines, prompted many analysts to raise their 2021 GDP forecasts.

Basic prices, which exclude volatile elements such as fuel, slightly accelerated in June to 0.57%, almost in line with the median estimate of 0.56%. In annual terms, they increased 4.58%.

The central bank is targeting inflation of 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

