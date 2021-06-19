High inflation could justify rate hike in 2022, says Bullard

(Bloomberg) – Inflation risks could justify the Federal Reserve starting to raise interest rates next year, said the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, James Bullard, endorsing a “takeoff” of the rates even earlier than anticipated by many of your colleagues.

“I think we will start at the end of 2022,” Bullard said Friday during a television interview on CNBC, referring to interest rate projections released Wednesday by the US central bank after a two-day policy meeting.

“But you have to have the idea that these are related to what the projections are. So, my projection said inflation of 3% in 2021 (core PCE inflation) and core PCE inflation of 2.5% in 2022 ”, he said. “If that’s what you think is going to happen, then by the time you get to the end of 2022, you would already have two years of inflation from 2.5% to 3%.”

Bullard’s remarks are the first publicly by a Fed official since President Jerome Powell concluded his post-meeting press conference.

The Federal Reserve released economic projections on Wednesday showing that 13 of the 18 members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), charged with setting monetary policy, think it would probably be appropriate to start raising interest rates. interest from its current near-zero levels at the end of 2023. This figure is up from the seven members who thought in March that such a timeline was appropriate, the last time updated projections were released.

In the new forecasts, seven members pointed to a takeoff in rates in 2022, compared to four in March. Bullard is on the FOMC, but this year he is not voting on committee decisions.

The updated projections came after two months in which the Labor Department reported that consumer prices showed stronger-than-expected inflationary pressures in April and May. Although Federal Reserve officials have largely affirmed that the price pressures of recent months are associated with the reopening of the economy and that, therefore, they will be transitory, the inflation forecasts published together with the rate projections revealed that many officials see the risk that higher inflation is persistent.

“This is a debate about what will happen in 2022. Will the inflation that we are seeing in 2021 persist in 2022 or not?” Said Bullard.

For those in the FOMC who currently do not anticipate starting to raise rates next year, “most likely they are associated with a projection that says inflation will go back below 2% during that year, and then the committee it will not be aimed at raising rates at that time, “he said.

Powell told the news conference that the committee did not discuss a date for the increase during the meeting, calling that assessment “very premature.”

Stimulus reduction

“The focus of the committee is the current state of the economy. But in terms of our tools, it’s about asset purchases. That is what we are thinking about. Takeoff is in the future, ”Powell said.

The FOMC maintained monthly purchases of $ 80 billion of Treasuries and $ 40 billion of mortgage-backed securities, and Powell said the debate on reducing these securities was beginning. Powell repeatedly declined to say when the downsizing would begin, but promised markets would get a broad warning.

“The chair officially opened the debate at this last meeting and now we will have the opportunity to have more in-depth discussions in the future,” said Bullard, noting that it was a complicated debate and that it would take “several meetings” to resolve the various components involved. .

Among them, the decision on the timing and pace of the stimulus reduction, whether to put it on automatic pilot or adjust as economic conditions change, as well as the balance between Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

“I lean a bit to the idea that it may not be necessary to be in mortgage-backed securities with a booming housing market,” said Bullard. “I would be a little concerned to feed the real estate foam that seems to be developing.”

