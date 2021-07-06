High-impact crimes continue to decline in CDMX

MEXICO CITY.- In two years, high-impact crimes in the country’s capital have had a decrease of 45.3%, going from 25 thousand 525 from January to June 2019 to 13 thousand 974 in the same period of this year, reported Salvador Guerrero Chiprés, president of the Citizen Council for Security and Justice.

During the Recognition ceremony for the Police of this city held at the Museum of Mexico City, Guerrero Chiprés reported that in relation to low-impact crimes the reduction has been 50%, since from January to June 2019 the They had 6,117, while in this same period of 2021, there is a record of 3,083.

Intentional homicide this is one of the most important in the literature, in the logic of public policies in the observable results, the intangibles as you want to define it. Intentional homicide is one of the most important crimes to observe and the decrease is very clear, we are talking about 37.3%, ”said Salvador Guerrero, president of the Citizen Council for Security and Justice.

For his part, the head of the Citizen Security Secretariat, Omar García Harfuch announced that from January 1 to June 30 of this year, 16 priority targets have been arrested and 403 searches have been carried out in which they have been apprehended. 534 people.

In addition, he reported the launch of the Operational Immediate Reaction (Rino) operation with the aim of reducing the incidence of crime in the Cuauhtémoc and Venustiano Carranza mayors.

These searches have been carried out in points that generate violence in Mexico City, that is, where there have been more homicides, where there have been more injuries by firearms, extortion, collection of floor, that is where the Attorney General’s Office, Investigative Police, the Secretariat of Citizen Security with the Undersecretariat of Police Operation and Police Intelligence where we carried out these searches that have been mainly in Gustavo A. Madero, in Cuauhtémoc, in Venustiano Carranza, in Iztapalapa, Coyoacán, Tlalpan, but it is operated in the 16 mayoralties on a weekly basis, ”explained Omar García Harfuch, CDMX Secretary of Citizen Security.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General of Justice of the CDMX, Ernestina Godoy highlighted that currently 61.6% of the total of people who are detained are given preventive detention, also announced that it has been possible to seize the property they occupied from crime. operate to turn them into spaces for the benefit of the population.

We have obtained 67 favorable sentences for the city, 47 of them are for real estate and 20 for vehicles used to commit crimes such as drug dealing, kidnapping, trafficking, among others. We are currently with 164 cases in court in court and preparing the administrative files to present before the judge of 337 cases. The properties recovered this year are equivalent to almost 73 thousand square meters ”, emphasized Ernestina Godoy, attorney general of Justice CDMX.

Finally, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, praised the work of those who make up the security and justice institutions since thanks to them the integrity of the population is safeguarded and peace is achieved.

Today we are working once – even with the pandemic – in a coordination that we still need to strengthen and that is the coordination with the citizens, in which the police, the police of Mexico City, have much more relationship with the citizens and pay much more attention to this that we call the proximity police and that part that is what we have to strengthen now so that there is much greater confidence in the citizen and in his police that has been gained little by little but that we still have to work more, ”said Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government.

In the event attended by the President of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City, Rafael Guerra and the Secretary of Government, Alfonso Suárez del Real, as well as businessmen and mayors, awards were given to 20 uniformed men, including the third police Alejandra S, who was decorated as police officer of the month of April.

