High-end Gamer PC at a “fair” price

It is undeniable that the PC GamingAfter a period of decline, it returned to stay and not stop growing. The market for gaming-focused computers is so large, in both the laptop and desktop sectors, that the number of options to choose from has become overwhelming. It is not an easy decision, clearly, as it is an acquisition – investment in some cases – that can be useful for several years. With computers laptopsHowever, it is usually even more complicated.

The reason is very simple: there is not the total freedom of desktop computers to update all their components. It is for the above that, if you have already decided to buy a laptop to cover your mobility needs, choosing the ideal model takes time. Today I will tell you my impressions of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (FX516PR), a computer that aims to conquer those interested in entering the high-end of the Portable gaming PC without shelling out large amounts of money. Taking into account, of course, that today there are proposals with stratospheric prices; not forgetting how difficult it can be to get a team with an RTX 3000 GPU at the right price.

Before continuing, let’s review its main features. The TUF Dash F15 integrates a Intel Core i7-11370H CPU 11th generation (Tiger Lake-U) from 4 core and clock frequency of up to 4.8 GHz. The GPU, for its part, is a Nvidia RTX 3070 with 8GB GDDR6, one of the most desired on the market today. Regarding RAM, we have 16GB DDR4, while the internal storage is 1 TB (M.2 SSD), enough space to store a decent library of titles.

CPUIntel Core i7-11370H 4-coreGPUNvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB GDDR6RAM16 GB DDR4 3200 MHzStorage1 TB NVMe SSD (Free M.2 slot)Screen15.6 “240Hz Full HD IPSDrums4 cells, 76WhPorts3 USB 3.2, Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), HDMI 2.0, Audio Jack 3.5 mm, Ethernet RJ45ConnectivityWi-Fi 6.0 and Bluetooth 5.2Price€ 2,000 in Spain and $ 43,000 in Mexico, approximately

Its screen, a key element when we talk about video games, is 15.6 “IPS and reaches a resolution of 1080p. The most significant thing about the panel, however, is its refresh rate of 240 Hz with a response time of 3 milliseconds. On paper, the TUF Dash F15 is ready to meet the requirements of the competitive players looking for immediate on-screen response, or those looking for high-fidelity graphics in recent games. Does it serve both purposes? We go over it.

Discreet and robust design

Before moving on to the topic of performance, it is important to discuss its design. At least on the outside, the TUF Dash F15 presents in simple look and without too many details that steal the glances. I emphasize the above because, in the case of gaming laptops, it is not uncommon to see multicolored aesthetic elements – RGB lights, for example – or lines inspired by a spaceship. Instead, Asus goes for a low-key design that is easily transportable thanks to its dimensions.

Moving inside, the first thing that jumps out is the keyboard. The typography of the keys adopts a modern style in which the color green – or turquoise – predominates. With the computer on they will stand out even more; although, to be honest, I preferred to turn them off when the light conditions lent themselves to it. The fact of not being able to set the color It could be a disadvantage for RGB lovers, especially if you are not willing to marry a single tone.

At the top we find a third arrangement of speakers and, fortunately, keys dedicated to the volume controls. You will also be able to appreciate that the essential keys to play (W, A, S, D) are transparent instead of black. For its part, the trackpad has the ideal dimensions and a pleasant texture to facilitate cursor movements. In terms of quality of materials, the truth is that the TUF Dash F15 feels quite robust in every sense.

Taking advantage of the performance of the Asus TUF Dash F15

Starting from the basis that we are facing a gaming-focused laptop, we set out to test it with some of the most popular games on the market. Yes, among them the battle royale that you listen to every day. The best example is Call of Duty: Warzone, since its technical proposal allows us to play with its settings according to our preferences. In order to get the most out of the display and its enviable refresh rate, we opted for performance over graphical fidelity from the outset.

Now, perhaps in the specifications of the TUF Dash F15 you could already anticipate some “unfavorable” situation that, indeed, was present during the test with Warzone. The quad-core Core i7 processor, unfortunately, does not allow the RTX 3070 to get the most out. Let me explain: while the frame rate remained between 70 and 80 FPS most of the time — with drops only at specific moments — the aforementioned GPU has the potential to exceed that range with a higher-performance processor.

With Fortnite the numbers weren’t much different when inheriting similar graphics settings. Of course, Epic Games’ battle royale lends itself to dispensing with multiple visual parameters without affecting the final experience. This to favor the frame rate. Thus, it was possible to maintain a range of between 120 and 130 FPS, which we could qualify as a common standard for competitive gaming enthusiasts.

Teads production

But if single player experiences are your thing, I can tell you that you will be pleased with the TUF Dash F15. In games like Gears 5, Control and Doom Eternal, the computer has no problem keeping the 60 FPS with high graphic quality —With Ultra settings in some cases. Of course, in several sessions the Ray tracing and, when the support allowed it, the wonder DLSS from Nvidia.

Are the computer shortcomings in the multiplayer games tested enough to turn your back on the TUF Dash F15? Well this decision it will depend on the type of titles you enjoy and how enthusiastic you are. However, it is true that we would expect good performance in all facets of a laptop that can reach up to € 2,000 in Spain and $ 43,000 in Mexico.

Beyond gaming

It is possible that, beyond playing, you also pretend use the laptop during your workday. Of course, performance will also depend on the activities you perform. In office applications, image editing and software development, to name just a few, you will be overflowing with the TUF Dash F15. It even hooked up to a 4K monitor via the HDMI port and it never weighed down.

Regarding the battery, its autonomy is excellent in common activities for any user. What do I mean? To work with office applications, surfing the internet —through Chrome— with a dozen tabs open, Spotify playing music in the background and, finally, occasionally watching some videos on YouTube or series on Netflix. On average it reaches 10 hours, a not inconsiderable figure that is also achieved thanks to the consumption patterns of the laptop; one of them turns off the dedicated graph when it is not required.

Sure, talking about autonomy while we play is another story; the system even recommends connecting it to the electrical current while you play. Otherwise, the battery will be drained in the blink of an eye.

You should also know that this model does not integrate a webcam. It may not be a disadvantage if you plan to acquire a computer solely and exclusively to play. However, if you want to share it between your work activities and play sessions, it will most likely fall short. More so in today’s times where work and remote communication have become an essential part of the “new normal”.

Is the TUF Dash F15 worth it?

The Asus TUF Dash F15 is a interesting option for those interested in getting started in high-end laptops. However, it is also true that it could fall short for those looking for a team for competitive experiences. Another issue to consider is that, while the performance was good in titles that have been around for a couple of years, it may not be enough for the games to come in the future.

Regarding their performance in work tasks, the only thing that could be reproached is the absence of the webcam, although certainly this model was not designed to fulfill all the activities that remote work entails. Its greatest strength is, without a doubt, the battery life, which becomes a fundamental parameter when we need to go out with the laptop. In general, The Asus TUF Dash F15 complies in most areas, but first I would encourage you to analyze what your needs or desires are to know if you will be well covered.

Also in Ezanime.net