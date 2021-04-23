High-end car wheels were stolen from community garages

Enlarge

April 23, 2021

A gang of criminals that was dedicated to stealing wheels from high-end cars in garages has been arrested by the National Police

Some won’t believe it, but the car, like the pig, takes advantage of everything. If not, ask these criminals who have been arrested in Madrid for stealing high-end car wheels.

The National Police have arrested four men for stealing wheels from high-end vehicles in community garages in the district of Villa de Vallecas and the municipality of Leganés. In the operation, they managed to locate an industrial warehouse in Madrid (on the outskirts of Chinchón) where seized more than 50 wheels, with their rims, valued at more than 50,000 euros, as well as a multitude of anti-theft tools and adapters.

More than 50,000 euros in stolen belongings

2 photos Anti-theft adapters.

The beginning of the investigation arose in the most casual way last February. Thanks must be given to aoff-duty people who wanted to buy second-hand tires for your vehicle.

From then on, the authorities began to doubt the legal origin of the tires and a device was established to determine the origin of the merchandise that was stored in the Chinchón warehouse. As a result of these investigations, a search was finally made in said warehouse where more than 50 tires of high-end vehicles were found whose value exceeded 50,000 euros.

Fruit of the record A multitude of tools were also found, anti-theft wheel screw adapters and 38 boxes full of sealed and labeled clothing from a prestigious textile company valued at around 6,000 euros.

A month and a half later, the National Police detained four men, between 24 and 38 years old, who were already known to the agents for their involvement in other criminal acts of similar characteristics.

After subsequent inquiries, it was possible to associate the recovered tires with thefts that occurred on farms in Villa de Vallecas and in Leganés and which had been reported by the victims themselves. The merchandise was sold to acquaintances of the alleged perpetrators or through advertisements on the Internet or in trading applications.