High doses of vitamin C can increase the risk of kidney stones



Harvard reports that no health benefit has been found from taking large amounts of vitamin C.

Photo: Anna Shvets / Pexels

Vitamin C or ascorbic acid helps protect the body against disease as it contributes to the proper functioning of the immune system. Consuming vitamin C in too high concentrations can have negative effects such as increasing the risk of kidney stones.

Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant, helps protect cells against damage caused by free radicals; plays a role in infection control; is needed to produce collagen, which is required in the wound healing; helps produce various hormones and chemical messengers that are used in the brain and nerves; Y also improves iron absorption present in foods of plant origin.

Fruits and vegetables are the best sources of vitamin C, there are foods that are extremely rich in this vitamin and that provide the recommended amount per day. It is difficult to obtain a megadose of vitamin C through food, but it may be possible if taken in supplements.

It can be a pro-oxidant and not an antioxidant

No health benefit has been found from taking large amounts of vitamin C in people who are generally healthy and well-nourished, notes the Harvard School of Public Health. It also highlights that in very high concentrations, vitamin C can change function and act as a tissue-damaging pro-oxidant rather than an antioxidant.

How much vitamin C do you need per day?

Adults: men, 90 mg and women, 75 mg.

Pregnant and lactating women, the amount increases to 85 mg and 120 mg per day, respectively.

Babies, children and adolescents: up to 6 months of age, 40 mg; 7 to 12 months, 50 mg; from 1 to 3 years, 15 mg; from 4 to 8 years, 25 mg; from 9 to 13 years, 45mg; female adolescents, 65 mg; and adolescent men, 75 mg.

Smokers should add 35 mg more because your smoking tends to reduce vitamin C levels in the body, according to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements.

Megadoses of vitamin C

Vitamin C is a water soluble vitamin. In generally healthy adults, large doses of vitamin C are not toxic, any excess is excreted in the urine. Harvard notes that studies have shown that vitamin C absorption decreases to less than 50% when taking amounts greater than 1000 mg.

The maximum level of 2000 mg of vitamin C per day is an intake that is unlikely to cause adverse health effects. Take more than this amount it can promote gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea.

Intakes greater than 3000 mg per day can cause adverse effects such as increased blood kidney stone formation in people with existing kidney disease or a history of stones, increased uric acid levels and increased absorption and iron overload in people with hemochromatosis, a disease that causes excess iron in the blood.

Vitamin C needs may be different if your kidneys are not working well or if you are on dialysis. Dialysis can also deplete your blood of vitamin C, so a low-dose supplement of 60 to 100 mg can help increase your absorption of iron, Healthline explains.

Vitamin C is sometimes given as an injection into a vein but this is usually done in medically supervised settings for special treatments or controlled clinical studies.

What happens there is a deficiency of vitamin C?

Those who consume little or no vitamin C for several weeks may develop scurvy. Scurvy causes tired, swollen and bleeding gums, small red patches of colored skin, joint pain, poor wound healing, loosening of teeth, and kinky hair. People with scurvy can also get anemia. Without treatment, scurvy is deadly.

Before adding a vitamin C supplement to your diet, speak with a healthcare professional to verify that it is right for you.

–

It may interest you: