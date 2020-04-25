With the rise of the dollar, the shares of steel companies and Vale, which have a large part of their revenues linked to exports, are gaining momentum. In one month, the shares of Gerdau and CSN went up between 15% and 22%. Vale recorded a similar movement, up 16% in 30 days. More focused on the domestic market, Usiminas advanced 8%. In the same period, Ibovespa’s profitability was just over 8%.

Henrique Esteter, analyst at Guide Investimentos, says that the roles of the steel industry suffered significant impacts with the spread of the coronavirus, both due to the reduction in internal and external demand and the leverage index of these companies. According to him, this fact resulted in a lower buyer flow due to the increased risk aversion of investors in the scenario of economic deterioration. However, for him, the recent sharp rise in the dollar tends to increase corporate earnings through exports.

“The movement may also happen for steelmakers with the external scenario becoming more favorable to trade in such products”, says Esteter, remembering only that the Brazilian economic recovery should happen at a gradual pace and, with the new increase in country risk, resulting from the political instability aggravated by the dismissal of Sérgio Moro, leveraged assets are likely to experience difficulties in recovering the purchase flow.

Partner and chief economist of the digital bank Modalmais, Alvaro Bandeira, explains that the sectors most related to the exterior are those that will come out ahead. “All developed countries are creating investments in infrastructure and the demand for steel products should grow a little further. With the dollar appreciated in Brazil, the demand for the steel and minerals industry should grow, due to more attractive prices. No only that, but also the entire protein sector “, says Bandeira.

The bank analyst, however, that it will be necessary to evaluate each of the companies separately, as the situation between them may have changed a lot. According to him, it is necessary to evaluate cash, financial leverage and indebtedness in hard currency. All of this, in his evaluation, becomes more important than the result obtained to go through the most critical phase.

Julia Monteiro, an analyst at Mycap, believes in the gradual return of the price of steelmakers, influenced not only by the dollar quotation that has a direct impact on companies’ revenues, but also by the resumption of industrial production demand, initially leveraged by international companies. “We confirm this basis by analyzing multiples and the value of companies with prices below international and historical comparisons”, she explains.

Mirae Asset analyst Pedro Galdi says that “each case is a case” among steelmakers. Usiminas has 10% of its export revenue. The Gerdau has revenues from its units abroad, especially the USA. According to him, CSN exports little steel, but benefits from iron ore, which will help its first quarter result, be it for the high dollar, as well as for the maintenance of the iron ore price in the transoceanic market.

Ativa Investimentos analyst Ilan Arbetman, says he still sees difficulties for steelmakers and recalls that Moodys put the sector in a negative perspective, both in Brazil and in Russia. He explains that CSN has more than 50% of dollarized revenues, which works as a cushioning mattress. However, he says, its high leverage (3.7 times the Ebitda) combined with the lowest liquidity index in the sector makes the company a more risky option in the sector.

“Gerdau also has the same prerogative as the majority of dollarized revenues, such as CSN: less leverage (1.5 times the Ebitda) and greater dependence on the North American economy, which can be a differential in the recovery if this country presents a greater speed in its recovery “, he comments.

Ilan says that Usiminas is the most national player among competitors on the stock exchange. But he explains that even though its price / equity value is attractive, its steel margins are usually lower and demand a larger mass of revenues, “something that only a graduation in the economic indices will be able to provide the company”.

Wallets

When exchanging portfolios, Guide withdrew Sanepar and replaced Centauro. Esteter says that with the advancement of the coronavirus, companies belonging to the retail sector have undergone strong realization and started to operate only with their digital channel. According to him, those who already had it, working efficiently, are standing out from the rest. This is the case with Centauro. “We believe that entering into Centauro’s shares allows us to have a more interesting risk-return ratio than Sanepar at the moment,” he comments.

Still in relation to the changes, the Ativa Investimentos removed CSN ON and Cyrela ON from the list of recommendations to place Vale ON and Magazine Luíza ON. Already Mycap changed Towards ON and Qualicorp ON by Raia Drogasil ON and Weg ON.

