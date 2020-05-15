By Sebastian Quiroz

05/14/2020 11:37 am

As we told you today, you can now get a free copy of GTA V for PC via the Epic Games Store. However, it seems that at the moment this is impossible, because the company’s servers have gone down due to the large number of people trying to get the game during this promotion.

The official Epic Games account has confirmed that they are currently experiencing problems due to high traffic on the site:

“We are currently experiencing high traffic at the Epic Games store. We are aware that users may encounter slow load times, 500 error, or launcher failure at the moment and we are actively working to escalate. We will provide an update as soon as we can. ”

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store. We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can. – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

However, the problem seems to have not been left in the Epic Games Store and has affected other company servers, like Fortnite, although this is only affecting the PC and Mac version.

“We are investigating issues on PC and Mac that may affect Launcher logins and in-game purchases. We will provide an update as we have more information. ”

We’re investigating issues on PC and Mac that may impact Launcher logins and in-game purchases. We’ll provide an update as we have more info. pic.twitter.com/YlFUP3vQEy – Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 14, 2020

Hopefully this problem is resolved throughout the day. We remind you that you can get a free copy of Grand Theft Auto V for PC via the Epic Games Store starting today, until May 21.

Via: Epic Games

.