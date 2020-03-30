Staying healthy has never been so delicious, prepare and enjoy any of these juices to strengthen your immune system

March 30, 20206: 58 p.m.

The current priority in the world is to prevent and protect yourself from an invisible threat that has completely changed the way we live, for that reason it is imperative to take care of health, eating balanced, exercising and keeping the mind busy.

To supply your immune system with a balanced cocktail of essential nutrients and at the same time not drastically change the way you eat, there are fantastic options but few as practical as fruit smoothies.

Red juice: It is prepared with 1 small beet beet, 1 red apple, 1 carrot, 1 celery stalk, 1 orange, 3 cm of ginger root. This cocktail has antiviral, anti-inflammatory and depurative qualities, useful for cleaning and protecting the respiratory system.

Orange juice: You can drink it alone, or add carrot and ginger to boost its contribution of vitamin C and A, beta-carotenes, alpha-carotenes, all antioxidants that strengthen the body’s immune system.

Ginger with green juice: It is prepared with spinach, celery, lemon, ginger can not miss and as an extra add turmeric. This juice contributes to maintaining the immune system, the alkaline body and especially helps to cleanse the body of toxins and retained fluids.

