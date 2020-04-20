High levels of nitrogen dioxide in the air “may” be associated with a high number of deaths from COVID-19, according to a study that analyzes data from various places, including Madrid, carried out by the Martin Luther University of Halle-Witternberg (Germany)

EFE –

The lead author of the research, Yaron Ogen, warns that this is “only an initial indication” on the correlation between contamination, air movement and the severity of outbreaks of coronavirus, so it should be done in other regions to “put yourself in a broader context”.

The study, which publishes Science of the Total Enviroment, combines data on air pollution, air currents, and confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, and points out that regions with permanently high levels of pollution have “significantly more deaths than other regions.”

Nitrogen dioxide is an air pollutant that damages the respiratory tract and has been known for years to cause many types of respiratory and cardiovascular disease.

“Since the new coronavirus also affects the respiratory tract, it is reasonable to assume that there could be a correlation between air pollution and the number of deaths from COVID-19,” Ogen said in a statement.



The study combines three types of data, including regional levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution measured by the European Space Agency (ESA) Sentinel 5P satellite, which continuously monitors air pollution on Earth.

Using these data, the expert produced a global overview of the regions with high and prolonged amounts of nitrogen dioxide contamination and looked at the values ​​for January and February of this year, before the outbreak of coronavirus will come to Europe.

He then combined those data with others on vertical air flows from the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

If the air is moving, the pollutants near the ground are also more scattered, but if the air tends to stay close to the ground, that “will also apply to pollutants in the air, which then are more likely to be inhaled by beings human in greater quantities and, therefore, lead to health problems, “adds the note.

Using those data, the researcher identified hot spots around the world with high levels of air pollution and simultaneously with low levels of air movement.

The next step was to compare these data with those of deaths related to COVID-19, specifically analyzing those from Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

The result was that “regions with a high number of deaths also had particularly high levels of nitrogen dioxide and a particularly low amount of vertical air exchange.”

“When we look at northern Italy, the area around Madrid and the Chinese province of Hubei, for example, all of those areas have one thing in common: they are surrounded by mountains. That feature makes it even more likely that the air in those regions is stable. and higher levels of contamination, “he explained.

The advantage of its analysis, the statement highlights, is that it is based on individual regions and not just compares countries. “Although we can obtain the average value of air pollution in a country, this figure could vary enormously from one region to another and, therefore, not be a reliable indicator.”

The scientist “suspects” that persistent air pollution in the affected regions “could have caused a general deterioration in the health of the people who live there, making them particularly susceptible to virus“