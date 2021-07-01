High cholesterol: the 4 foods you should avoid



High cholesterol is often the result of an unhealthy lifestyle. It is essential to avoid the consumption of processed foods, fried foods, fast foods, cold cuts and desserts.

Every day there are more people with high cholesterol levels. It is one of the conditions that are most diagnosed in bedside medical consultations and is known as a silent enemy since it does not usually present with symptoms. The truth is that there are many risks related to high cholesterol, one of the main ones is the formation of fatty deposits in the blood vessels. Over time, these deposits grow and make it harder for enough blood to flow through the arteries. Sometimes those deposits can rupture and form a clot causing a heart attack or stroke. It is well known that high cholesterol is often the result of an unhealthy lifestyleThat is why one of the main prevention measures focuses on the quality of the diet.

Cholesterol is a fatty substance that is naturally produced by the liver and is found in the blood. It fulfills numerous functions in the body, however when its blood level is exceeded it can become a problem and it is right there when it is worth checking the diet. Some foods contain “dietary cholesterol” and this is only found in animal products. Based on this, it is known that high levels of cholesterol in the blood are mainly due to the consumption of foods high in saturated fat and trans fat, can also be associated with a low consumption of foods rich in fiber and healthy fats.

It is important to mention that there are two main types of cholesterol. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL), also known as “bad” cholesterol because it can increase the build-up of plaque (fatty deposits) in the arteries and increase the risk of coronary heart disease. And high-density lipoprotein (HDL), also known as “good” cholesterol because it can help protect us from coronary and cardiovascular-related diseases. Based on this, we undertook the task of selecting the 4 Food Groups Highest in LDL Cholesterol, that is, those that it will always be better to avoid to protect our health.

1. Fried foods

Fried foods are one of the main causes of high cholesterol and they should be avoided whenever possible. Unfortunately in the United States they are too popular and it is undeniable to say that there is an immense supply of fried foods: cheese sticks, French fries and all kinds of fried meats. Not only are they packed with calories and the quality of their nutrients is often affected, contain trans fats that actively increase the risk of heart disease. It is no secret to say that they are harmful to health in many ways, they are related to obesity and diabetes, depression, lower physical and mental performance; in addition to being highly addictive and causing dependency.

2. Fast food

Another of the great evils of modern Western society is fast food and its devastating effects on health and life expectancy. There is data in which it is confirmed that the high consumption of fast-food in the United States is one of the main risk factors for numerous chronic diseases: heart disease, diabetes and obesity. In addition, there are numerous studies that have confirmed the close relationship between a recurrent consumption of fast foods, high cholesterol, increased abdominal fat, higher levels of inflammation and poor regulation of blood sugar. Not in vain one of the most valuable dietary recommendations today is to avoid the consumption of ultra-processed foods, bet on cooking at home and base the diet on foods of plant origin. These are measures that are associated with weight loss, less body mass, and significant reductions in heart disease risk factors such as high LDL cholesterol.

3. Processed meats

It’s no secret to say that processed meats and cold cuts are one of the main triggers for high cholesterol. According to information released by the Mayo Clinic, the high consumption of processed meats and sausages is related to an increase in the rates of heart disease and certain types of cancer such as colon cancer. This group of foods includes all the variants of sausages: sausages, bacon, hams, salami, chorizo ​​and more. A large review, which included more than 614,000 participants, found that each additional 50-gram serving of processed meat per day was associated with 42% higher risk of developing heart disease.

4. Desserts

We have been hearing for years about the devastating effects of ahigh consumption of refined sugarIt is a habit that affects health in very dangerous ways and unfortunately it is a substance found in most processed foods. The wide range of desserts and sweetened products such as cookies, cakes, cakes and ice cream, are unhealthy foods that tend to have a high in cholesterol, as well as added sugars, unhealthy fats, and calories. Consuming these foods frequently can negatively affect overall health and lead to weight gain over time, not in vain there are numerous studies that have linked excessive intake of added sugar with obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cognitive impairment and certain cancers. They are also foods that often lack nutrients that benefit the functioning of the body, bet on consuming them only on special occasions.

