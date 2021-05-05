Higgo wins with solvency in Gran Canaria and Del Rey, best Spanish (21st)

The South African Garrick Higgo, 21 years old, left-handed, with a total of 255 strokes, 25 under par, this Sunday achieved his second victory in the European Touyr by winning the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open at Meloneras Golf with a final score of 63 strokes. He came out as the leader and delivered the second best result of the day playing in the worst conditions. When more wind blew. And without scoring bogeys.

Higgo sealed his victory in the first four holes, with a birdie and an eagle. He has not missed a blow, he has not gotten into any trouble, and in his 24th tournament on the European Tour he has won again. In Portugal 2020 he won the first title and with this victory he will place himself among the 65 best in the world, and his presence in the PGA Championship, the first Grand Slam of his career, is assured.

The German Max Kieffer (258, -22) was the player who pressed the South African the most, finishing in second position for the second consecutive week after signing 62 strokes, the best lap of the day.

As for the Spaniards, poor baggage, Alejandro del Rey (266, -14) was the best in 21st place, while Pep Angles (-13) has signed a very solid week. Good week also for Iván Cantero (-12) and Alejandro Cañizares (-13). And disappointing Rafa Cabrera (-9), who said goodbye with a lap of 72. The putter has not accompanied him the weekend and he has not been able to shine as he would have liked at home. Finally, Adri Arnaus (-8) has taken a step forward this week.

This coming week the European Tour moves to Costa Adeje, for the Tenerife Open.

Final classification (par 70):

255 G. Higgo (SAF) 65 64 63 63

258 M. Kieffer (Ale) 63 65 68 62

259 J. Winther (Din) 67 66 62 64

…

266 A. del Rey (E / 21º) 64 68 65 69

267 P. Angles (Esp / 29º) 71 64 65 67

268 I. Cantero (Esp / 38º) 67 67 67 67

A. Cañizares (Esp) 70 65 67 66

271 R. Cabrera (E / 56º) 65 67 67 72

272 A. Arnaus (Esp / 63º) 69 66 69 68