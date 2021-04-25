Higgo proclaims himself king in Gran Canaria

04/25/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

Sport.es

South African Garrick Higgo won his second European circuit title on Sunday after winning the Gran Ganaria Open with a total of 225 hits (-25), three less than the German Maximiian Kieffer and four of margin on the Danish Jeff Winther.

Higgo, 21, last year’s Portuguese Open champion, became the youngest South African to win two titles on the European Tour on Sunday.

The South African captured the lead on the third day after signing, with 63 strokes (-7), the best round of his career. In the fourth and last round he repeated the same record (-7) with five birdies and one flawless eagle, iUnattainable for the rest of the competitors.

Kieffer could not reach him

Kieffer, who came to the Canarian competition after losing the Austrian Open in the tiebreaker, did not catch up with the young leader, despite delivering a 62-hit card (-8) in the last round.

Jeff Winther made a fourth round in 64 shots (-6), with which he beat Englishman Sam Horsfield (-19) by two hits to secure third place.

Alejandro del Rey was the best of the Spanish (-14), followed by Pep Angles (-13), Alejandro Cañizares (-12), Iván Cantero (-12), Rafa Cabrera-Bello (-9) and Adri Arnaus (-8).