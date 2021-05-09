Higgo achieves his second triumph in the Canaries and Arnaus, fourth

The South African Garrick Higgo is consecrated in the Canary Islands and, after his victory in the Gran Canaria Open, he achieved his second victory this Sunday in the Canary Islands Championship with a card of 64 strokes (-7) in the fourth and last day that allowed him to lead the Australian by 6 impacts Maverick antcliff, second.

Three dreamy weeks in the paradisiacal Canarian archipelago place the young Higgo, 21, under the spotlight of continental golf. With three victories on the European circuit, he equals precocious records of great figures such as Sergio García, Seve Ballesteros or Matteo Manassero.

The South African repeated his record from the third round (-7), with seven birdies and a spectacular hole in one that overshadowed his two bogeys.

The best performance of the Sunday day was starred by the Irishman Niali kearny with a payroll of 61 hits (-10) with which it equaled the Spanish Adri arnaus (-6) in fourth place.

Alexander of the King he was ninth and completed the Spanish double in the top ten with a card of 66 strokes (-5) on the last day.

Of the rest of the Spaniards, Alfredo García-Heredia (-5), Eduardo de la Riva (-3), Adrián Otaegui and Carlos Pigem (-2) were defeated by Alvaro Quirós, Scott Fernández and Eduard Rousaud (-1).