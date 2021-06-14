Higgins: "We have shown character"

Cory Higgins was the great protagonist of Barça’s victory at the WiZink Center, and with his usual calm, He recognized that the work must be finished at home

“It is a great victory for us we have shown character, but we must try to win the next game”, dI am the American forward.

He wanted to downplay his great personal performance, “The most important thing was to achieve small things after the break to boost my team, like rebounding, defending, that was the most important thing ”, he commented.

Beware of Madrid

For its part, Kyle Kuric assured that “to be the first game it is very good, but they can also win away from home,” he said.

“Cory started with a lot of energy and confidence, that’s why he was able to score many points, said a satisfied Kuric, who contributed 10 in the match.

“Madrid started much better than us, although we were better in the second. It’s been a long time since we won the League, and I hope we win it this time, ”the Indiana team finished.