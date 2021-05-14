HiFi for gamers and music lovers

With the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT, Corsair reinforces its catalog of gaming headsets, with a model that, although it is especially aimed at that specific market segment, due to its performance it is also an excellent choice for many other uses. And this already poses an important advantage, and that is that it avoids the need, which I have seen in other cases, of having to have headphones to play and others for other uses.

With various connectivity options, one of the strengths of these VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT it is undoubtedly their compatibility. And it is that either wirelessly or by cable, it is possible to use them with PC, PS5 / PS4 (with cable or wireless), Xbox Series X and Series S (only cable connection), Switch, mobile phones and other devices. To offer this connectivity, on the wireless side they rely on SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, which provides a 24-bit / 48 kHz signal at 3 milliseconds, and with Bluetooth Using the Qualcomm aptX HD codec, for simultaneous dual wireless connections.

If we connect the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT through USB connection, we can increase the quality of the signal up to 24 bits / 96 kHz, while the connection through 3.5 mm jack It offers the necessary bandwidth for any HiFi signal, as well as offering practically universal compatibility, since we are talking about the most widely used standard, even today, for audio connections.

Inside the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT we will find both 50mm high density neodymium drivers, which allow reproducing frequencies in the range included between 20 and 40,000 kilohertz with a tolerance of +/- 1 decibel. They are also compatible with Dolby Atmos, something that can be taken advantage of both in games with three-dimensional sound schemes, and in the reproduction of contents that also use this type of positional sound.

With a rather sober design, the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT have a padded aluminum headband and, to offer a comfortable wearing experience even over long periods of time, the ear cushions it uses have been constructed with premium memory foam. In addition, its battery provides autonomy, for cordless use, of up to 15 hours. In addition, whether we use cable or not, we can manage them wirelessly through its app. And, of course, as their name suggests they have RGB lighting, which can be managed autonomously or through iCUE.

One aspect that some manufacturers do not pay too much attention to is the microphone, but that is not the case with these VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT. They have a Omnidirectional wide-range dynamic frequency microphone (up to 10,000 hertz) that can be used not only to play online, but also to stream video games on platforms such as Twitch. And in case you’re wondering, yes, the microphone can be disconnected to use as standard headphones.

The CORSAIR VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT is initially only available from the Corsair webstore, and is priced at $ 269.99. More information: Corsair.