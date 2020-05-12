Chronicle: Hiding under the bed sexually abused a girl for weeks. Zacharias Adrian Cavasos has been accused of committing a sex crime after allegedly living in secret in a 12-year-old girl’s bedroom for weeks. Cavasos met the girl on social media and traveled to visit her to stay at home with her.

I think this that I am going to tell you is the nightmare of many parents, but taken to the extreme.

Imagine that your 12-year-old daughter meets a boy on social media. They start talking, they like each other, they fall in love and he decides he wants to meet her.

He promises that he will visit her because he cannot live without her.

If you were aware, you would be alert. Who is that boy Where do you live? As it is called?

On the one hand, maybe it would give you tenderness to know that your little girl has a crush, but … let’s be honest! A crush you met on the Internet? Red light!

The first thing that would come to my mind is the threat of a possible pedophile hanging around my girl.

And you too, I’m almost sure.

We’ve seen too much of that already. And it is constantly said and remembered that we must monitor what our little ones do on the networks. It’s true, it’s not easy. They hide, and that’s what these despicable people use.

Well, this 12-year-old girl who is our protagonist today, met “her boy” in December on the networks.

Imagine, 12 years, everything is possible and love is in the foreground. Anything romantic, feeling the center of attention, is a death trap for a girl of that age.

Our baby and her friend contacted each other through messages on the networks: Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and text messages on the cell phone.

And one day back in February, before all this COVID-19 nightmare, Zacharias Adrian Cavasos, 21, told the preteen she wanted to arrange a trip from Washington to Oregon to meet her, according to court documents obtained by The Oregonian. .

They met at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Oregon, and Cavasos moved into the girl’s room, at her grandfather’s house in the Umatilla Indian Reservation, on February 10!

Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Martin said Cavasos removed the slats from the girl’s bed frame to hide under her bed, in addition to hiding in the closet.

Until the girl’s grandfather discovered him in the room more than a week later, on February 25, at which time he ordered Cavasos to leave.

Grandfather did not report him.

And Cavasos secretly returned home and resumed life in the girl’s bedroom until he was caught a second time, on March 11.

Imagine that. All this time this adult man lived with the girl in the bedroom and confessed after he sexually abused her on several occasions … but it seems that it seems to him a romantic relationship, with normal sexual encounters in a couple.