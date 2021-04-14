hiding them in a giant statue of Jesus, in trees and cacti is now normal

The statue of Christ the King in Świebodzin, Poland, is 33 meters high and is considered to be the tallest image of Christ in the world. Construction was completed in 2010, but in 2018 a Polish newspaper discovered something surprising: internet connection antennas were installed in the crown.

That was a small scandal that ended with the disassembly of the antennas, but the truth is that camouflaging WiFi antennas and especially antennas for connection to 4G and 5G networks is an art, and there are curious examples of how it is possible to hide them in buildings and disguise them as trees or cacti.

A divine connection

It cost 1.5 million dollars to build that statue of Christ the King, and much of the money was raised thanks to donations from 21,000 residents, who years later learned something surprising: there was internet connection antennas inside the golden crown, which by itself is three meters high.

Gigantyczna figure Chrystusa ze Świebodzina skrywa w koronie coś, co pozwala na niej zarabiać: anteny 👑💰💰 Z dołu ich nie widać, ale zobaczcie nagranie z drona oraz to, co udało sięZ ustalić reporterom @ FAK2Vt24PL # Onet1004PL – Onet100 (@ Onet_100) April 24, 2018

Those responsible for the Christian community did not give clear explanations for this discovery, and a drone showed that the antennas were indeed there. After investigating the case, it was found that an internet operator had placed the antennas there at the request of those in charge of the parish, who apparently needed it for a video surveillance system.

The little scandal ended soon, because the local bishop ordered those antennas to be dismantled in May 2018. The suspicion was clear: telephone operators pay well to those who install antennas on their land, so hiding them to get money in without being noticed seemed like a good idea.

The art of camouflaging antennas

The truth is that hiding WiFi antennas and especially telephone antennas is common. In big cities the normal thing is that these structures are perfectly visible and the operators do not seem to have a problem with this, but depending on which locations it is possible to find unique methods to camouflage them.

There are those who actually do it to bring WiFi to the entire exterior of the house with a good coat of paint that makes it difficult to see when placed next to a tree trunkBut the methods of camouflaging them often go further.

The design of telephone antennas makes one of the most widespread formats when it comes to camouflaging them is to achieve that look like a tree to “blend” with the landscape.

Palm trees are especially popular in China (although there are other types of tree to disguise those antennae), but it is also possible camouflage them in structures that are natural in houses, like false chimneys.

There are even studies that speak of various methods to camouflage these antennas and that show examples of antennas tracked in gigantic palm trees and also in cacti, and here the proposal is combine these antennas with other urban elements such as streetlights.

The options here are numerous, and there are companies with many ideas in this regard when it comes to disguising antennas of these urban elements, which can be integrated into small streetlights in parks or even in fake air conditioners.

In this type of proposal there are, of course, clear arguments to disguise these solutions: if they are hidden, it is partly so that the urban or rural landscape does not look “polluted” with structures that are often shocking.

There are companies with projects expressly dedicated to the study of solutions to hide them from view and that try to use other conventional elements in certain cities –like fake water tanks– to avoid those problems.