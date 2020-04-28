Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Fans of Hidetaka Suehiro’s work, better known as Swery, received a big surprise late last year, when it was revealed that the creative was working to bring Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise to the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, a release date was not given and so far we have not heard more about it. This is why this news will be very good for them, since recently the developer promised that there will be some surprises coming soon.

Hidetaka Suehiro used her Twitter account to inform fans that we will soon know more about Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, the sequel to the niche game Deadly Premonition, which is coming exclusively for Nintendo Switch. According to Swery, “something will happen next week” regarding Deadly Premonition 2, but unfortunately fans will have to wait a bit to find out what it is, as he gave no clues about it.

Hidetaka Suehiro works on 4 projects

In addition, the developer took the opportunity to inform fans that he and his team are in good health and that everything is going well in terms of working from home. In the message, Swery also reported that The Good Life, the new project on which he also works together with his White Owls team, is doing well. Recall that last year was delayed.

But the best thing for Swery fans is that very soon they will know about something new for mobiles, which is part of the 4 projects he works on: Hotel Barcelona, ​​The Good Life, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise and a title plus. We will keep you informed.

Business:

Remote work is fit and be working well for us.

I am working 3 project now.

The Good Life: Going well

DP2: Something will happen in next week

One more: New something for mobile – Hidetaka SWERY Skywalker (@Swery65) April 26, 2020

What do you think of the news about this detective title? Are you interested in any of Hidetaka Suehiro’s projects? Tell us in the comments.

If the sequel to Deadly Premonition catches your eye, but you don’t know the series, we invite you to play the first installment, which is available on next-generation consoles, but which also recently came to Nintendo Switch in an edition that cannot be obtained in no other platform.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will be released on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020. If you want to know more about this series, we invite you to check this page.

.