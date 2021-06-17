Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of Elden Ring advances details of his new title

After two years of silence, just a few days ago we were able to see the first images and gameplay of Elden Ring, the next Souls-like developed by From Software, Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin. So, while we already got to know some details, such as his strong influences from the Demon’s Souls trilogy and Bloodborne, Miyazaki’s latest statements offer us an even broader vision of what awaits us in this game.

And is that the creator of Elden Ring was quite open in his interview with IGN, revealing some added and even unpublished details compared to what we saw in the advance of the fair.

One of the things that caught our attention the most about the Elden Ring trailer was undoubtedly that this title will mean creating a whole new world, with a much more open concept than previous From Software games. And it is that according to Miyazaki, “they really focused on bringing something with only an enormous sense of scale and this spaciousness and openness to Lands Between «, combining large landscapes and dungeons, with a map« connected in a fluid and seamless way », anticipating that although« the areas are aligned in such a way that I would normally approach them in a specific order, you don’t have to follow them«.

However, according to Miyazaki, there will be a main route to prevent players from feeling lost.

Something that once again emphasizes the great feeling of freedom that this game will offer us, with new mechanics such as the possibility of moving on horseback, which in addition to a higher speed, will allow us to perform all kinds of incredible jumps to climb even mountains, while we are offered “new additions to combat”.

And we cannot talk about a Souls-Like without mentioning its combat system and difficulty. Similarly to previous From Software games, Elden Ring will also feature skills, although again with greater freedom in the way in which we can progress our character.

Where before there was a certain skill attached to a certain weapon, now you can freely swap skills between a wide variety of weapons«Miyazaki revealed, ensuring that we will have around a hundred skills to use and combine.

In fact, another of the things that has led to the decision to create this vast and expansive map is the fact that From Software has had to change its first approach to progression and leveling of the players. In addition to the progression of the character through combat, we will also have other elements that we will find through exploration, in addition to the ability to “customize and create elements on the fly, using materials that will be found in the world”.

So the idea was to keep a fluid sense of progression as you travel across the map, with a concept very similar to that seen in Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, avoiding spoiling “the sense of rhythm or tempo that the player has while playing”.

.

Finally, another detail to highlight from this interview is that, although in the trailer there was hardly a mention of George R .R. Martin, the work of the writer in this project has been much more relevant than we might think. And is that both the name, the history and the deep myths of the Lands Between where Elden Ring takes place, they were handled by the famous Game of Thrones writer, Miyazaki detailed.

Unfortunately, these are all the details we have for now, generating even greater anticipation for the launch of Elden Ring on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, next January 21, 2022.