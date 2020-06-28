Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Like many video game studios, Kojima Productions is very active. Just a few months ago he released Death Stranding, his most recent project, but that does not mean that there are no more projects on the doorstep. The leader of the studio shared new clues about his new production and it seems that it will be science fiction and could even be related to Death Stranding.

Through his official Twitter account, Kojima Productions shared an image that portrays a little about the creative process of his new project. In a premature phase of the new production, according to Hideo Kojima, he and the renowned studio artist Yoji Shinkawa are already working.

Like other developers, Kojima Productions has had to work from home, as we remember that at the beginning of the year, it presented a case of an employee with coronavirus (COVID-19). Due to this, Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa have had to develop the concept through email and as a sample of the process Kojima shared a couple of images.

What is most striking about the photographs is that the new project will apparently be science fiction, since you can see on paper a sketch of a ship that many thought was very similar to the Ravager, a star destroyer ship that fans of the Star Wars series will recognize.

Here’s my way of designing new title w / Yoji. 1st we discuss the setting for each character, the background, the world, the color, the characteristics, the roles, the images, ideas and keyword going back & forth via E-mail. WFH & 20 mins direct discussion. Mostly texting via iPhone. pic.twitter.com/XCYpFwsQ6U – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 26, 2020

The new project could be related to Death Stranding

In a later post, Kojima shared accompanying the creative moment with OASIS, a song by artist Kitaro, that may serve as inspiration for the final work.

But what is more interesting for some is that in the photograph you can see a lot of sketches and in the one at the top you can read « BRIDGES ». Those who played Death Stranding will know that it is an element of the game, so many have speculated that this new project could be related to the exclusive title of PlayStation 4 and PC.

In case you missed it: Contrary to rumors, Death Stranding was a complete success.

Likewise, it can be a simple reference that may be present in the new project without having to have a great impact on the plot. Also, we remind you that this new title is still in a very premature phase, so it is very likely that the elements will change due to the recursive nature of this kind of project. Also, it is very possible that it will not come to fruition, as we remember that Kojima recently spoke about a project that was not given the green light.

So far we don’t know anything official about a new Kojima Productions game beyond tracks like this one. We will keep you informed.

Working on the concept with listening to “OASIS” by Kitaro I recently bought. I (I used to have the vinyl) Love the illustration by Shusei Nagaoka. pic.twitter.com/hRLyZmnhe5 – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 27, 2020

What did you think of the material Kojima shared? Would you like the new game from the Japanese studio to have a futuristic theme? Tell us in the comments.

Recently, Hideo Kojima has given a lot to talk about after he learned that he might be involved in Silent Hill’s comeback. In addition, in recent days the alleged reasons why the creative left Konami came to light, but soon after they were denied by his study. You can find more news related to Hideo Kojima by checking this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

