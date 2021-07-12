Hideo Kojima doesn’t see the new version of Death Stranding as a “Director’s Cut”

As you may recall, last month the Summer Game Fest, an event prior to the E3 2021 where several games were presented. Elden ring was the most important, but the announcement of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut he also stole several glances.

The game that features the legendary Hideo kojima as director he will have a special version exclusively for PlayStation 5, where it is expected that an improved title will be seen, beyond the good reception that the original version of the game had.

Hideo Kojima doesn’t think Death Stranding has a “Director’s Cut”

However, in the last hours Hideo Kojima himself decided to talk about this new version of the game, Y explained that as much as it is promoted as a “Director’s Cut”, from his point of view this is not real. Kojima commented the following on his Twitter account:

“In a movie, a” Director’s Cut “is an additional edit to the shortened version that was released anyway because the director did not have the right to edit it or because the movie time needed to be shortened. In the game, it is not about what was cut, but what was additionally produced that was not included… Delector’s Plus? Then, In my opinion, I don’t like to call it “Director’s Cut.”

This term “Delector’s Plus” that Kojima uses refers to “Director’s Cut”, and makes it sound a bit more accurate, rather than the term used. Even so, The new Death Stranding that will be released on September 24 for PS5 It will have several special features, such as its smoothness of 60 FPS in 4K resolution, in addition to the content added to the game with missions, combat improvements and more.