Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters win called on Japanese TV is pure emotion

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 11: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates as 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson of the United States places the green jacket on him after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Ozzie Albies gives Braves early lead with 2-run homer by Braulio Perez

Hideki Matsuyama made history as the first-ever men’s golf major championship from Japan with a Masters win and the call on Japanese TV was so pure.

Golf fans around the globe won’t soon forget The Masters in the 2021 season with Hideki Matsuyama holding onto his 54-hole lead to capture the Green Jacket. His victory is not only the first Masters win for a Japanese golfer but is the first major championship win for any male Japanese golfer ever.

This would be historic for any player representing his country in such a manner. But for a country like Japan, a nation that is absolutely golf-crazy, it means that much more. Matsuyama is followed by a large contingent of Japanese media whenever he plays any tournament. He’s a legitimate A-list celebrity in his home country. So for him to win at Augusta means everything – he had the weight of an entire country on his shoulders as he sunk the winning putt.

Perhaps nothing better encapsulates that than his winning stroke and the immediate aftermath as called on Japanese TV:

You don’t have to speak the language to feel the emotion from those broadcasters. It sounds as if they are legitimately overcome with emotion in the purest fashion as a player they have been watching on the biggest stage for a decade finally make history.

What surely adds to the emotion is that you would have to call Matsuyama’s Masters victory unexpected. He hadn’t finished inside the top 10 at a major championship since 2017 and had not necessarily been in his best form entering this week. That, of course, didn’t matter when he was asked to play 72 holes at Augusta.

Winning The Masters always means something to the champion; Hideki Matsuyama is no exception to that. But watching the call of his win on Japanese TV, it’s clear this is a rare moment that means almost as much to an entire nation.