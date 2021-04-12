Hideki Matsuyama, the first Japanese to conquer the Augusta Masters

Hideki Matsuyama, number 25 in the world, saw the great dream of his life fulfilled this Sunday by becoming the first japanese who conquers the Augusta Masters, his first major title as a professional. Japanese golfers have been competing for the green jacket since the 1936 edition.

At the closing of the 85th edition of the pageant, 29-year-old Matsuyama resisted pressure to dislodge him from leadership that reached on Saturday and delivered this Sunday a card of 73 strokes (+1). He accumulated 278 in the four rounds (-10), one less than the second classified, the American Will zalatoris (279, -9).

Third place was shared by two Americans: Jordan Spieth, winner of the tournament in 2015; Y Xander Schuffele, who fought for the title until the 16th hole when he made a three-shot double bogey. Both finished with 281 hits (-7).

The Spanish Jon Rahm, who this Sunday accumulated 66 hits (-6), finished fifth (282, -6).

The new Masters champion, who will receive the ‘Green Jacket’ from American Dustin Johnson, winner of the tournament in November, but who this year could not make the cut, will take a prize money of $ 2,070,000.

Matsuyama, who disputed his 10th Masters, his eighth as a professional, and his best performance to this year had been a shared fifth place in 2015, finishing the tournament with records of 69, 71, 65 and 73.

For a single hit

The triumph of the Japanese was cleared this Sunday in the last hit, a bogey putt, which prevented him from losing a four-point lead that led to the final round.

The final round record (73, +1) curiously it was the worst in the tournament, but it served him to make history and beat American rookie Will Zalatoris by just one hit.

At the beginning of his journey at the Augusta National Club Golf, the Japanese bogey on the opening hole, which corrected immediately in the second by making a birdie, the first of the three that he got to the ninth.

Everything seemed to be back then under the control of Matsuyama, who kept ball placement well with his long strokes and dominated the green with putts.

Also, from behind only Zalatoris disturbed him, he managed to be only one blow down, and although Rahm gave a whole chair of gaming that allowed him to win the award of having the best record of the day (66, -6) He no longer counted on aspiring to the title.

Something that Schauffele did, who entered the scene from hole 7 and after making six consecutive birdies, he placed himself two strokes away from tying the score when there were still three holes to be played and the pressure was increasing on Matsuyama and also his failures, such as the one he had when putting the ball in the water at 15.

Second Asian

Matsuyama is the second Asian to win a major. Before it was achieved in 2009 by the South Korean YE Yang, in the PGA Champisonship after beating Tiger Woods.

Zalatoris, 24, a promising American golf player, completed his best week in the three years he has been a professional.

Spieth and Schauffele received 667,000 as third and Rahm, shared fifth place with Australian Marc Leishman. They received $ 437,000 each.

The Mexican Abraham Ancer he finished 26th shared (289, +1) after making records of 75, 69, 75 and 70, which allowed him to win a prize of $ 79,925.

The Colombian Sebastian Muñoz (74, 73, 71, 74) and the Chilean Joaquin Nieman (75, 71, 70, 76) shared 40th place with four other golfers and earned $ 43,700.