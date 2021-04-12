Hideki Matsuyama rises to 14th place in the world rankings

Hideki Matsuyama he donned the Green Jacket and it became a living history of Japanese sports. The first Japanese golfer to win a Grand Slam, he is today a myth in a country where players are demigods. After his triumph in Augusta, for which he received a check of 2 million dollars, Hideki has risen from 25th to 14th place in the world ranking that is still led by the man who imposed the Jacket on him, Dustin Johnson, While Jon rahm follow third

Matsuyama’s celebration will not go down in history, but its emotion will. He started crying before leaving the 18th green and didn’t stop until DJ put the Green Jacket on him. Matsuyama becomes Great with 29 years, two world championships behind him and a Number 2 as the best position in the world ranking, in 2017.

World ranking

1. Dustin Johnson (USA), 10.87 points

2. Justin Thomas (USA), 9.09

3. Jon Rahm (Esp), 8.81

4. Collin Morikawa (Jap), 7.29

5. Xander Schauffele (USA), 7.17

6. Bryson DeChambeau (USA), 7.11

7. Patrick Reed (USA), 6.32

8. Tyrrell Hatton (GBR), 5.98

9. Webb Simpson (USA), 5.81

10. Patrick Cantlay (USA), 5.61

…

14. Hideki Matsuyama (Jap), 5.35

43. Sergio García (Esp), 2.60

112. Rafa Cabrera (Esp), 1.27