Hideki Matsuyama makes history by dressing in the Green Jacket

Hideki Matsuyama, 29 years old and a professional since 2013, he made history this Sunday in the Augusta National when sheathed the Green jacket of Masters that the outgoing champion imposed on him Dustin Johnson and become the first Japanese golfer to earn a Grand Slam of the men’s circuit. He did it with 73 strokes (+1) in the last day, for 278, and one advantage over the second, the surprising Will zalatoris. The Spanish Jon rahm, with the best lap of the day (66), he finally ranked fifth, 4 strokes behind the champion. Matsuyama excitedly greeted his entire entourage on the same 18 and with tears in his eyes he left the green to go and sign the card.

Matsuyama’s deed was something that compatriots like Isao Aoki, Tommy Nakajima Y Jumbo Ozaki. Matsuyama, 25th in the world rankings, who started the last day four strokes clear, made that difference count thanks to a very solid swing and a great poise shown when he was presented with compromising situations.

For example, when going into the water with a second shot full of adrenaline on the 15th hole but thanks to the birdie of Xander Schauffele, put excitement to the tournament (only two strokes ahead then). But this was short-lived as Schauffele sent the ball into the water in the 16th minute. This Sunday Matsuyama won thanks to the pace, calm and patience that his athletic figure shows. He had the pressure of an entire country waiting for his victory. It was not easy. But in the end he succeeded.

Hideki Matsuyama walking to glory on the 13th hole with the azaleas as witness

It is known that Japan had not yet claimed victory in any Grand Slam (male), so that page was written this Sunday by Hideki Matsuyama, but to date, neither has a Japanese ever emerged as a solo leader in the fourth round of a ‘major’. Almost 41 years ago Isao Aoki already emerged as the leader on the fourth day of the US Open’80 at Baltusrol Golf Club (Springfield, NJ), but on that occasion he had the misfortune to do it tied for the lead with Jack nicklaus, who had been leading the tournament since the first round and would claim his fourth and final victory at the US Open.

Therefore, never has a Japanese been in the situation of Matsuyama, a solo leader with 18 holes to go, much less four strokes apart. The love of golf in Japan is powerful, almost massive (there are more than 3,000 courses in the country of the rising sun), so they had been waiting for this moment there for a long time. Maybe since Norio Suzuki stood in front of the 1976 British Open, at Royal Birkdale, after the first day with Severiano Ballesteros. It was the first time that a Japanese led a ‘Grande’ and, in addition, the good Suzuki would finish in a more than honorable tenth position.

Matsuyama, the player with the reinforced concrete legs, four years ago became number 2 in the world after signing a magnificent second place at the 2017 US Open. In his win count there are two WGC world series tournaments (HSBC Champions in Shanghai and Bridgestone Invitational), two Phoenix Open and a Memorial, all from the PGA Tour, eight in Japan, including the most important in the world. Japan Tour such as the Japan Open, Taiheyo Masters, Dunlop Phoenix and Casio Open, also won in 2016 the Hero World Challenge of Tiger Woods.

In the Masters he had as best result a 5th place in 2015 (the best of a Japanese until this Sunday was the Shingo Katayama’s 4th in 2009), tied 4th in the 2016 PGA, 2nd in the US Open and tied 6th in 2013 at the British Open. Matsuyama adds to this Sunday’s with eight top-10s and 20 top-25s in 33 appearances in the ‘big’ .

However, the most important thing is that from this Sunday in your wardrobe you will hang the precious Green Jacket that honors the champions of the Augusta Masters. And next year for sure some sushi, or yakisoba or yakitori will be on the menu for the Dinner of Champions. There is nothing.

Final ranking

278 Hideki Matsuyama (Jap)

279 Will Zalatoris (USA)

281 Jordan Spieth (USA)

Xander Schauffele (USA)

282 Jon Rahm (Eng)

Mark Leishman (Aus)

Justin Rose (GBR)

284 Patrick Reed (USA)

…

296 Txema Olazábal (Esp / 50º)