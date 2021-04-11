Hideki Matsuyama achieves the first green jacket for Japan

04/12/2021 at 01:11 CEST

Hideki Matsuyama was proclaimed champion of the 85th edition of the Augusta Masters with a total of 278 strokes (-10), being the first Japanese to achieve it in the history of the tournament. He wins two million dollars as a tournament champion, and he can play it for life.

29-year-old Matsuyama becomes a national figure for Japan, which will feature its first champion of the world’s most important tournament. The last one who came closest to achieving it was Shingo Katayama, who finished fourth in 2009.

He made his Masters debut 10 years ago, when he did so as an Asian Pacific amateur winner, and by then he became the only amateur to make it through the cut in 2001., achieving the same result as defending champion Phil Mickelson (-1).

Achieve your first big

The Japanese, a regular on the American circuit although without a ‘Big’ tournament in his record, marked the path to victory on Saturday. The rain interrupted the tournament in the afternoon, and Matsuyama took advantage of the break to chat on the phone from your car.

When he returned to the course an hour later, his game erupted and closed the last eight holes with -6, achieving nothing less than the solo lead with -11, and with his pursuers four strokes away.

Although the advantage was great, Matsuyama had to face the final day, the one that always marks the outcome of the tournament. And the Japanese managed it quite well, in part because the rest of the competitors did not put him in too much trouble.

Final nerves … but victory

The nerves appeared in the one, where he committed a bogey, which he immediately recovered in the two. Then two more birdies at eight and nine seemed to launch him to victory without question.. Although as always happens in the Masters, the tournament really comes in the final nine holes.

There the doubts came to Matsuyama, who committed bogeys in the 12, 15 and 16, giving the option to players like Scheffele or the newcomer Zallatoris, to get within range of the Japanese. Although he managed to keep calm and reached 18 with two strokes of advantage that would no longer endanger his victory. Finished with bogey, but it also served him well to celebrate his first great victory.

The second place went to the young Will Zalatoris, who played the tournament without the PGA TOur card, while the third place went to the American, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth. both with -5.

For his part, Jon Rahm, in the best lap of the day (-6), finished in an outstanding fifth position, that with each passing year he gets closer to achieving his first win at Augusta.

