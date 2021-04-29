Hideaki Anno, creator of Evangelion, wants to adapt Hayao Miyazaki’s Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind into live-action

We know that anime / manga adaptations to live-action are almost always a disaster, there are plenty of examples and only a few cases have managed to convince the critics and the public, such as Battle Angel: The Last Warrior – 55%. However, despite the disappointing track record for live-action anime adaptations, renowned Japanese artist Hideaki Anno wants to make a live-action film of Hayao Miyazaki’s Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind – 87%.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Even for the least anime fan, at some point they must have heard the names of Hideaki anno Y Hayao Miyazaki, two legends of Japanese animation who have worked together on several occasions and whose works are already considered classics. The first is the creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion, one of the Japanese series that had the most impact in the 90s and early 2000s, due to the themes it touches and the use of Judeo-Christian religious symbols.

Miyazaki for his part rose to world fame when Spirited Away – 97% won the Oscar for Best Animated Film while competing with The Ice Age – 77%, Lilo & Stitch – 86%, Spirit: The Indomitable Steed and The Treasure Planet – 69%. That unexpected victory for the film attracted the attention of many who soon became fans of the director, and a few years later he surprised again with The Incredible Moving Castle – 87%.

What few know is that Anno worked with Miyazaki as an animator on Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, and was responsible for the Warrior God scene, at the climax. According to Hypebeast, Toshio Suzuki, one of the founding members of Studio Ghibli, spoke on an episode of the talk show. Bokura no jidai and revealed that they have received several offers to adapt to live-action Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, but “the answer has always been no”, and then added “Hideaki Anno says he would like to do a [adaptación live-action] also”.

Also read: Neon Genesis Evangelion and its references to psychology

The refusal of the studio to the offers they have received to make a film of Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind It is not new news, in 2019 when a theatrical adaptation of the film was released in Japan, Suzuki gave a press conference in Tokyo and commented that they always rejected offers from Hollywood. According to Hypebeast, it is possible that in the United States the animated film was cut 20 minutes and the title changed to Warriors of the wind.

As to Hideaki annoWe do not know if one day he will see his plans come to fruition, but already in 2012 he gave a small sample of how much he appreciates the fantastic world created by Miyazaki, with the live-action short film Giant God Warrior Appears in Tokyo (2012), written and produced by him, where we see the Warrior Gods of Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.

In 2013, when Miyazaki was promoting The Wind Rises – 88% said in an interview (via Collider) that they had no interest in directing a sequel to Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind “But these days I think if Anno really wants to, she should do it.” His words referred to a continuation of the animated film, but perhaps it also means that he would give his approval to a live-action project.

Don’t leave without reading: Ghibli to build Moving Castle in its theme park

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind spans about a fifth of the manga’s history, which consists of seven volumes and expands the universe featured in the film. In this work, Miyazaki already addresses the main themes of his career, such as the relationship of human beings with nature, his fascination with airplanes, the consequences of war and the dangers of technology and excessive ambition.