An old claim has finally come true on Spotify for those users who are subscribed to the Premium option: the streaming platform already allows you to hide songs from any playlist. What are there topics you don’t like in the suggested playlists? Make sure they don’t ring again.

Spotify is a music giant since it has a huge number of subscribers, both free and paid (it accumulates 271 million worldwide). With countless themes, groups and music styles available, one of the best options for discovering new music is be advised by the playlists. But of course, they do not always fit completely in our tastes; hence, more than once you have to go from song to song. Until today: now you can hide the songs you don’t like from any list. Of course, at the moment only on Spotify Premium.

Hide the song and it won’t play anymore

Hidden song on Spotify for iOS

The news was shared yesterday by The Verge, but it has not been until today when the option has begun to be available on Spotify Premium: we have verified it on our mobiles. It appears on Android and also on iPhone: it is possible to hide any subject from the playlists, both made by users and those recommended by Spotify. And the best thing is that the song is not removed, just in case regret appears: just uncheck it to make it visible again.

The operation is very simple, you have to proceed as follows:

Click on the three menu points of the song that you want to hide.

Spotify on iOS

You will see a new message appear: ‘Hide song‘. Click there. In Android comes a ‘To block‘.

From then on, the hidden song will not sound when you play the ‘playlist’, but it will not disappear from it: you will see that the theme darkens to show that it is hidden.

If you want it to appear again, and you have an iPhone, click on the prohibited icon, the one that appears to the right of the song, and it will play again. If you have an Android you must click on the three menu items and remove the block with ‘Allow’.

Spotify for Android

You can hide all the songs you want from the playlists to adjust the lists to your liking. It is active on Android and also on iOS, all without you having to update the application: Spotify activates new theme lock from your server. Remember that it is only valid if you have a Premium subscription. And it has a drawback: the songs they just stay hidden in the device where they hide, not in the account. If you listen to that same list on another mobile, or on the computer, the songs will sound the same.

