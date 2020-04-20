If we have some Top Secret files on our Mac that we want to hide from the Finder, we can easily do it with Terminal. By doing the files will not appear in the folder that contains themHowever, we can always show hidden files to access them.

How to hide files and folders

The steps are very simple:

We open the Terminal app that we will find inside the Others folder within Applications or using the Spotlight.

We write “chflags hidden”, without the quotes. Let’s make sure to leave a space after hidden.

We drag the file or folder from the location where it is to the terminal window. When doing so we will see that the path of that file or folder is written.

We press Enter (↩︎).

Et voilà, the file or folder will have disappeared from our view.

How to show files and folders again

The first thing we have to do is show all hidden system files following the steps we saw in the article “How to see the hidden files on our Mac”.

While our computer shows us all the hidden files, we can access those that we hide manually To consult them, if what we want is to stop being hidden we will follow these steps:

We open the Terminal app that we will find inside the Others folder within Applications or using the Spotlight.

We write “chflags nohidden”, without the quotes. Let’s make sure to leave a space after hidden.

We drag the file or folder from the location where it is to the terminal window. When doing so we will see that the path of that file or folder is written.

We press Enter (↩︎).

Keep in mind that hiding files only protects them to a certain extent. It is easy for someone with access to our computer to follow the same steps of this article to access them. Even so, without a doubt, and especially if they are not specifically looking for them, they will be safe from prying eyes.

Share



How to hide files and folders on our Mac