hidden volcanoes on a Jupiter moon

Europa, the ice-covered moon of the planet Jupiter, is the new target of science in its search for extraterrestrial life within the Solar System.

A new study published in Geophysical Research Letters indicates that the rocky mantle below the ice and the ocean would be warm enough to have volcanic activity.

These temperatures could even have existed since their formation ago. 4.5 billion years.

“Our findings provide additional evidence that Europa’s underground ocean may be a suitable environment for the emergence of life“said Marie Běhounková, a geophysicist at Charles University.

“Europa is one of the rare planetary bodies that could have maintained volcanic activity for billions of years, and possibly the only one beyond Earth that has large reservoirs of water and a long-lasting power source, “he added.

Jupiter has not been the main target of science in the search for extraterrestrial life because it reaches reach temperatures of -140 degrees Celsius, which would prevent the development of living organisms.

While it is true that, on Earth itself, there are areas that never get sunlight, as in the depths of the ocean, and ends up creating life, although in a different way than we are used to.

Perhaps the life that we could find would be similar to the one in these areas, with bacteria that base their existence on chemosynthesis and create a different ecosystem.

In the ocean of Europa it has been observed liquid water coming out of the cracks in the ice, plus what could probably be salt. Circumstances that could favor the emergence of this type of life.

“The perspective of a warm and rocky interior and volcanoes on the seafloor of Europa increases the possibility that Europa’s ocean is a habitable environment, “revealed Clipper Robert Pappalardo, Project Europa scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.