Nintendo Switch recently fulfilled nothing more and nothing less than 3 years. At first, as it always happens when a console is released, the titles were coming out in droplets and many companies were afraid to release their works on the new Nintendo console, especially after the failure of the poor Wii U. Although at first They said that developing games for Nintendo Switch was difficult, little by little this was changing, making it easier for developers, thus launching their games on the hybrid console and making it increasingly popular. It is the case of Crazy Monkey Studios, a Belgian developer who has not missed the opportunity to launch her titles on Nintendo Switch, such as the two parts of Guns Gore & Cannoli, Warparty and now her latest work, Hidden Through Time. Are you prepared to search for objects throughout the history of humanity? Well join us in this story!

A search for different times

Surely many of all who are reading this analysis know the mythical books of Where’s Wally?, A collection of books where we have to look for the famous character in glasses and a white and red striped jersey, hidden among a crowd of people. How many hours will we have spent not only looking for Wally, but also the objects indicated in the illustration, right? And you will tell me, what does it have to do with Where’s Wally? with a video game? Well, the game we analyze today, Hidden Through Time has the same mechanics as the mythical book saga, and that is that this game is about that, about search for objects.

The search for these objects will not be easy, since the maps are full of things and characters that make it difficult for us to find the desired object. It should be noted that the difficulty curve of Hidden Through Time increases exponentially as we progress through the adventure. At the beginning the maps are simpler, being smaller, with fewer characters and elements, and having to search for fewer objects, but as we advance, things start to get complicated. Like the objects or characters to look for, at first they are in view of everyone, but as you advance through the maps, they will be more hidden, showing a small part, sometimes becoming desperate. However, there is a but, and that is that I understand that objects have to be hidden in order for us to find them, but there are some that are so tiny that you leave your eyes. The map can be zoomed in and out to a point. However, there are times when you need to expand more for those tiny objects, but it is impossible, and the pain in your eyes is guaranteed. It doesn’t matter if you play it in portable mode or on a television with many inches, dwarf objects are hateful. It should also be said that in the list of objects to find, we have a series of clues, although sometimes the clue does not make it easier for us to search.

This really is finding gold

One thing must be highlighted, and that is that Hidden Through Time has a story mode, and it is worth the redundancy, it goes through different times in the history of humanity. We have 4 different times: prehistory, egyptian, medieval and far west, each with its different characters, objects and even buildings. In the Egyptian we can access a pyramid, as in the medieval one, for example, a castle. The truth is that the different scenarios depending on each era are very well implemented, making the game more enjoyable.

An eternal game

At a graphic level, Hidden Trhough Time has a cartoon style which is very useful for this type of games. However, the objects and characters are very simple, with few strokes and flat colors, making their search very difficult. Yes, I understand that is what the game is about, but when you have to look for a tiny carrot, which only shows a piece among a lot of fruit, you will tell me, or the gold nugget that appears in the first illustration of this analysis, for example. At the sound level we have another but, and that is that it is those types of games in which there is only one melody. It goes well with the style of play, being calm and slow. However, it is repetitive until you can’t. It would have been appreciated, even if it is a different music for each time we visited. I have to admit that a point has come where I got tired and I have chosen to turn off the music to continue playing.

On technical levels, Hidden Through Time performs perfectly on Nintendo Switch, although it is true that it is not a game that needs great technical capabilities. There is one thing to be thankful for, and that is that in portable mode we can play with the Nintendo Switch touch screen, making it the ideal mode, since many times, when pointing the desired object, it does not succeed. In this way, by touching the touch screen, you are sure to hit.

Now yes, the main dish of Hidden Trhough Time is coming, and it is that this title has a map editor so that we give free rein to our imagination. We can create maps with absolutely all the elements and characters that the game has and mix them, that is, they do not have to be exclusive to an era, but we can mix all the epochs in our creations. This seems wonderful to me, since we can make maps of different sizes and with more or less objects to search. Oh, and it doesn’t end here, since the maps we create and those created by other players, we can play them onlineAs with Super Mario Maker 2. We can download the maps and play them whenever we want. The truth is that there are some of the most ingenious creations, and this makes the game go on for many hours.

Hidden Through Time – A Search Through Time

Hidden Through Time is one of those types of games that are made to play “at times”, when you have little time or even, thanks to the benefits of the Nintendo Switch, when you are on your way to work on public transport, and more so if we have it counts its tiny objects and its monotonous soundtrack. Although it has a story mode that can last us a couple of hours, its main dish is map editor, which we can upload to the internet and share with more users, thus extending the life of the game.

We have analyzed Hidden Through Time thanks to a digital code provided by Crazy Monkey Studios. Version analyzed 1.0.1

Searching through time

Hidden Trhough Time makes us look for items over time on different maps whose scenarios are at the top of objects, although they do not make it easy for us, especially due to the completely flat cartoon aesthetics, which can tire the eyes. Its map editor is the best you will find in this game, thus extending the life of the game.

PROS

The map editor is wonderful

Very enjoyable for short periods …

CONS

Tiny Objects

Very flat cartoon aesthetic

The soundtrack has only one melody, being repetitive

