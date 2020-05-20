Hidden fragments written in Hebrew and Aramaic were revealed in four fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls, to be considered blank.

Kept by members of a Jewish sect almost two thousand years ago, the Dead Sea Scrolls contain some of the oldest known fragments of the Hebrew Bible.

In late 1946, Bedouin shepherds took refuge in a cave near the Dead Sea, about 19 kilometers from Jerusalem, in Qumran. In the cavities of that cave and others nearby, some old-looking jars were hidden, which kept about nine hundred scrolls written in Hebrew.

Later, experts determined that this was the legacy of the Essene sect, who had hidden it there to prevent the Romans from erasing them from history: today they are the oldest known fragments of the Hebrew Bible.

Since then, the Dead Sea Scrolls, which are known throughout the world in this way, have become an inexhaustible source of wisdom and mystery, and researchers have continued to search for novelties.

The Hebrew word “Shabbat” is visible in the upper right corner. Image: © Copyright University of Manchester

Invisible to the naked eye

Four fragments of the Dead Sea Scroll, previously thought to be blank, are just the opposite: Detailed images revealed that these ancient pieces of parchment contain letters, stitched threads, ruled lines, and even a discernible word, according to new research.

The find almost went unnoticed, until Joan Taylor, a professor of Christian origins and Second Temple Judaism at King’s College London, took a magnifying glass to these fragments and noticed that there was a Hebrew letter “licked” for “L” on one of they.

At the time, Taylor said she thought she “might be imagining things. But then it seemed that other fragments could also have very faded letters, “he said in a statement.

Joan Taylor examines the fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls in the Reading Room of the John Rylands Library (DQCAAS)

Taylor’s hunch paid off

One of the four fragments had four lines of text, with a total of 15 to 16 letters completely or partially preserved. One word, “Shabbat,” the Hebrew word for “Sabbath,” is clearly visible, and this clue, as well as several other letters, suggest that this passage may be from the Biblical book of Ezekiel (46: 1-3).

Although some scrolls are touted as Dead Sea Scrolls, they are fakes. However, the fragments studied in this experiment are real, according to a press release from the University of Manchester (England).

These fragments were discovered during the official excavations of the Qumran caves and were never channeled through the antique market.

In the 1950s, the Jordanian government gifted some of the fragments to Ronald Reed, a leather and parchment expert at the University of Leeds in England, so that he could examine their physical and chemical composition.

At the time, these fragments were thought to be blank and could be used for scientific testing. After Reed and his student, John Poole, studied the fragments, they stored them safely.

This collection was donated to the University of Manchester in 1997, but received little attention, until now, when Taylor spied on the Hebrew letter.

To see if any of the other fragments had text, he photographed all the pieces in the collection that were more than a centimeter long, 51 in total, that appeared blank to the naked eye.

Taylor did not use regular photography. Instead, it relied on multispectral imaging, a technique that uses various wavelengths, such as infrared, in the electromagnetic spectrum to capture images of hard-to-see figures, such as carbon-based ink on the rolls.

In the end, she and her colleagues discovered that some fragments had ruled lines or vestiges of letters, but only four fragments had Hebrew or Aramaic text.

One of those pieces was from the sewn edge of a scroll and had some letters, according to the statement.

“With the new techniques for revealing ancient texts now available, I felt we had to know if these letters might be exposed,” said Taylor. “There are only a few in each fragment, but they are like missing pieces of a puzzle you find under a sofa”.

