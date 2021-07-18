Hidden modes of Windows 10 that you may not know | Technology

In Windows 10 there are some modes that are not used regularly and that often go unnoticed, although that does not mean that they are not there or that they are not necessary at a certain time. That is why today we are going to meet some that perhaps you still do not know.

exist quite a few modes within Windows 10 that are not used normally, some of which are not used at any time. That is why it is very likely that several of them do not know them.

The truth is that if these modes exist and are there, it is for something and that is why we also want you to know what have they created them for and placed the Windows developers in its version 10.

Windows 10 modes that may not sound familiar to you:

God mode

This mode can be used to enter a lot of functions and features Windows 10. What will surprise you is how easy it is to activate it, since we only have to perform a few simple steps:

We go to any path on our computer, right click and select New and then click on Binder. Now we modify the name of said folder by the following: GodMode. {ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C} As soon as we create it, we will see how change the icon and if we go in we are going to find a lot of options. Just all that this Mode offers us.

The options are classified by Groups and within each group there are different functions or options:

Configuration options God mode Color management Calibrate screen color Credential manager Tools for managing Windows credentials Task and navigation bars options for customizing the Windows Task Bar Work folders manage folders Accessibility Center or accessibility options Windows Mobility Center mobility options for Laptops Network and Sharing Center Manage all kinds of network connections Synchronization Center Manage files RemoteApp and Desktop connection Remote Desktops Tablet PC Settings: Manage tablet mode when present Backup and Restore (Windows 7) Manage backup User accounts Account creation User settings Devices and printers Options related to different devices, Bluetooth, printers and cameras Storage spaces Storage spaces (hard drives) Date and time set date and time Windows Defender Firewall Manage and modify Windows firewall Sources everything related to Windows typography Administrative tools Computer management File history Windows file history Mouse modify mouse options Power options Options to manage power usage Indexing options Everything related to Windows 10 searches Options Internet-related optionsFile explorer optionsfile manager customization Programs and features tools to uninstall and install programsVoice recognitionWindows speech recognitionRegionour location and related options AutoPlayAutoplay operationSecurity and maintenanceOperating system maintenance and security optionsSystemVariety of items for manage Windows system Troubleshooting management ways to solve problem Windows 10 s Sound sound volume and change system sounds Keyboard change keyboard operation

Battery saving mode

It is a way geared towards notebooks, since what is achieved is to save as much battery as possible when we see that we already have little power and we have nowhere to charge the computer.

With this mode two main things are achieved; The brightness is reduced and the background synchronization of applications that could run or send us notifications is not allowed, which could cause more loss of charge.

For this mode to be operational, do the following:

We are going to Setting Windows, that is, we press the keys Windows + I at the same time. Now we enter System from the menu that has come out. We came in Drums and then we must search Battery saving. It only remains that we activate it.

Anyway, you will see certain options that seem interesting to us, such as making this mode enter automatically When the battery has a certain percentage, something that you will be able to manage yourself.

Another option is to reduce brightness when this mode is active, something that is highly recommended, since this parameter of the screen consumes a lot of battery.

Concentration mode

If we need to be totally focused on a task within the computer and we do not want any type of distraction, from Windows they grant us the Concentration mode.

Thanks to this mode we can carry out the task we want without having no interruption by the system, since we will be the ones who set the priorities for the behavior of the computer during the time we use it.

To enter, all we have to do are a few simple steps:

We came in Setting again (Windows + I). Now click on System. And we will see how it appears on the right side Concentration assistant, place where we must press.

Once inside, we will have several options at our disposal, such as configuring the assistant’s behavior, offering us three options:

disabled: As its name indicates, this means that if this is the tab that we have marked, the Windows assistant will not work and all the behavior of the system will be normal. Priority only: if we choose this option, the system will only not show those notifications that we are going to choose as priority, that is, those that are truly important and we cannot miss. The rest will appear in the activity center to read them when we are no longer in this mode. Alarms only: in this case we will not receive any type of notification during the period of use of the concentration mode. The only thing that we will be able to see are the alarms that are preconfigured.

We can also configure calls Automatic rules, which are moments of certain days or certain situations, in which we do not want to be disturbed and that we ourselves are going to define thanks to the parameters that this option offers us:

During these hours: here we will define the hours and days in which we do not want interruptions. When I mirror my screen: if this tab is active, the moment we duplicate the screen we will stop receiving notifications. When I play: by activating this option, while we play we will not receive any notification either. When I use an application in full screen mode: if the tool we are using is full screen, the notifications will be disabled.

Dark mode

With this mode what you are going to achieve is that the black are the predominant colors in the operating system.

This mode has several abilities that can be good for both the computer and us, since it is capable of take better care of your eyes not having powerful colors.

Energy consumption will also be reduced by not needing as much power on the screen, which is recommended for laptops.

If you want to have this type of mode, you only have to do the following:

We press with right button on desktop, in an area where there is no direct access or any card. In the window that opens we are going to click on Personalize. In the options that appear on the left side we must enter Colors. Now we will see two options that will interest us, one where it says Choose Windows default mode and another that says Choose the default application mode. If we press the first one we will get Windows convert to dark mode, that is, in the single menu and the taskbar the black will predominate. In the second option we tell the system that as long as the application can We run this in this same Dark Mode.

All the modes that we have shown you are really useful at certain times. Could it be that some of you did not know him or did not remember him?

We encourage you to share on social networks if you were aware of these ways unpopular Windows 10.