Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

After almost 8 years after being announced, Cyberpunk 2077 will finally hit the market. The game is in its final stage of development, but everything seems to indicate that there will be nothing to delay its release. Merchandise for the new Projekt RED CD title is starting to roll out and one product that is part of it is the amazing Xbos One X with game-inspired design. This console has already arrived and to the market and some who bought it found that it hides a message.

As we informed you days ago, Microsoft and CD Projekt RED worked together to create the Xbox One X inspired by Cyberpunk 2077. In the video that the companies shared, you can see that they paid great attention to detail and that even Microsoft had broken some standards. Well, in that video there was no mention of a small hidden detail.

In case you missed it: you can preorder Funko Pop! of Cyberpunk 2077 and one glows in the dark.

Eversman037, one of the players who already bought the limited special console, shared through reddit a discovery that no one had noticed on the console. In the image you can see that on a back of the console you can see the “Uniform Victor, Mike Echo” case, whose initials highlight “UVME”, which users understood as “Ultraviolet Me”, suggesting that it be illuminated with ultraviolet light .

This made fans think that maybe it was a new track that would develop the events of Cyberpunk ARG, a type of interaction with which CD Projekt RED interacts with fans making them feel in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. The user found a way to illuminate it with this kind of light and discovered that, although it was not anything like that, in fact he found a hidden message.

According to the user, after exposing this part to ultraviolet rays, the message “Many languages, one message” is revealed, along with words of thanks in 15 languages ​​and “CD-projekt Red- Xbox. ” Unfortunately, there are no photographs of the secret, as the user mentioned that his mobile phone cannot correctly capture the message due to its low resolution, in conjunction with ultraviolet lighting.

Image: Eversman037, reddit

What do you think of this finding? Did you manage to preorder this very limited console? Tell us in the comments.

This is one of the editions in which Microsoft has paid much attention to detail, because in addition to breaking some standards, it includes elements that glow in the dark. Recently, a draw was held for one of these consoles and Mexico was able to participate.

CD Projekt RED joined the worldwide protests against racism and announced that its next Cyberpunk 2077-focused broadcast was postponed.

Cyberpunk 2077 will debut on September 17, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google STADIA. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source