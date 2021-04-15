Hidden details in the design of Mechagodzilla from Godzilla vs Kong

Share

The Godzilla vs Kong visual effects supervisor reveals that Mechagodzilla has details in the design that are not very noticeable in the film.

Recently, the director of Godzilla vs Kong, Adam Wingard, revealed that the design of Mechagodzilla was inspired by some robots from the movie Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011). But also, the visual effects supervisor, Bryan hirota, reveals an intricate detail of Mechagodzilla which is quite difficult to appreciate in the cinema.

“A lot of the best details are not as visible in the film, but if you were to get close to any of these joints, there are mechanical trusses that move the pieces out of the way so you can close the elbow joints or close the knee joints. . We redesigned the feet to maintain the approved design, but also to add functionality to these points that need to be moved. There were already some weapons visible on it, like the rocket packs that were on the shoulders. But as we developed the action sequence with Mechagodzilla finally fighting Godzilla and Kong, we were just looking for additional weapons to bring into the fight, because historically Mechagodzilla is armed to the teeth. “

What appear to be new official #GodzillaVsKong Mechagodzilla posters have been released pic.twitter.com/OdGAh6jR9E – Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) April 10, 2021

He is a very beloved character in film history.

Each design of Mechagodzilla has its fans throughout the years. Many like the classic 1974 look especially for its unique and sinister appearance. Others may like the more simplistic design from 1993, while others appreciate the sleek look of the 2002 design. But surely, if people are looking for the most epic version, they will be able to find it at Godzilla vs Kong. Since we can see Mechagodzilla at the climax of the film and they certainly offer a shocking battle.

