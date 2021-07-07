Hidalgo reports 5 cases of Delta variant of covid-19

GENTLEMAN

The Secretary of Health of Hidalgo, Alejandro Efraín Benítez Herrera, reported that in the last 72 hours the state registered a slight increase in cases of covid-19, in addition to detecting patients carrying the variant of the Delta-type viral strain.

In a press conference, the official specified that it is a slight increase when the index goes from 0.91 to 1.00 in the Effective Reproduction Rate, which indicates an acceleration and partial lack of control of the pandemic.

However, the warning lights are lit by the high number of cases registered at the national level of other genetic variants such as Delta or Hindu, which has generated serious problems of rebound and instability in other countries.

Through graphs and statistical reports, the health minister showed that 153 cases of other genetic strains have already been detected in Hidalgo, of which five correspond to the Delta variant, already described as the most transmissible and virulent.

The official outlined that to date and as the accumulated cases of covid-19 in Hidalgo approach almost 40 thousand, and despite having a high hospital sufficiency close to 83 percent of bed availability, other situations that deprive in the Health Sector in Mexico, among them the shortage of medicines.

Therefore, he insisted on the adoption of a general awareness among authorities and society to act prudently and responsibly in strict compliance with biosafety measures, in order to avoid situations of lack of control before the arrival of a second wave arising from the variants SARS-CoV-2.

