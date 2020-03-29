Ernesto Núñez Albarrán

The news that the Governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad, infected with coronavirus It was broadcast by himself last Saturday afternoon and came to confirm what we all already knew: that anyone can get the new disease that has put everyone in crisis.

Omar Fayad Meneses, a hyperactive and vigorous PRI member of 57 years of age, had placed himself at the forefront of the strategy to attend to the health emergency in Hidalgo, where the Ministry of Health located one of the 16 deaths occurred in the country due to the pandemic until the night of March 28.

A few hours before confirming that he had acquired the disease himself, Fayad referred to the case of the 46 year old man dead in the General Hospital of Pachuca on Covid-19, with a not very reassuring phrase: “the man was in contact with many people”. And, in fact, he reported that two of the deceased’s sons were in quarantine, as they tested positive for the test.

Fayad, who has been promoting the inflatable hospitals where Hidalgo will be cared for in the event of a massive contagion, was unable to keep himself safe, and on Saturday night, after reporting that he had tested positive for Covid-19 tweeted: “Since my quarantine at home I continue working and directing the efforts of my government to control the epidemic in Hidalgo.. Nothing will stop us to overcome this crisis together. ”

No one is exempt from being infected, not even President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who on March 18 had Fayad as a guest at the National Palace.

The health news from Hidalgo reminds us that there is an electoral process underway to elect its 84 municipalities on a scheduled election day, until the time of writing these lines, for June 7.

Hidalgo and Coahuila they are the only two states indicated in the electoral calendar of this 2020. Hidalgo will have municipal elections, and Coahuila will renew its local Congress (25 deputations).

In both cases, local electoral authorities, most political parties (national and state), as well as legislators, have publicly suggested postponing the elections; that is to say, move calendars to go through the various stages of the electoral process on dates when the health contingency has passed.

This, because many of the programmed activities involve the simultaneous presence of people in the same place (election and registration of candidates) or the person-to-person interaction (campaign, electoral day and district computations).

Install 3,889 boxes in Coahuila and 3,941 boxes in Hidalgo It involves training more than 90,000 people to recruit the army of 54,810 box officials who would receive and count the votes of 2,228,000 Coahuilenses and 2,192,000 citizens of Hidalgo called to the polls.

And, although an advance of more than 90 percent has been reported in the integration of the boards of directors of the 7,830 polling stations of both states, it still seems difficult to carry out the procedures that are lacking in an environment of healthy distance or absolute isolation.

In the case of Coahuila, the registration of candidacies was scheduled from April 15 to 19; the campaign, from April 25 to June 3; the electoral day, on June 7, and the taking of protest by the new deputies, on January 1, 2021.

In Hidalgo, the times are tighter: the candidates would have to be registered between April 3 and 8; the campaign would run from April 25 to June 3, the election day would be the same June 7, but the protest of the new councilors would be September 5.

Considering that the General Health Council has suggested that April and May will be the months of greatest contagion, and that Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell said on Saturday that the population should stay home now and for a month, the postponement of the elections is practically a fact.

A decision that is not to the liking of the PRI, a party that governs in both states and that still on Friday the 27th, through its representative before the INE General Council, Gerardo Triana Cervantes, proposed to register the candidacies online and even carry out the electoral campaigns virtually.

In summary, said the PRI: “make use of technological instruments at hand, in order to meet and conclude the election days in both states.”

He PRI knows that two of its historical bastions are at stake, in which he has been permanently stalked by his opponents.

Of the 11 states it currently governs, Coahuila e Hidalgo are -together with the State of Mexico, Colima and Campeche– the only ones where has never lost the governorship.

In both states, however, local Congresses are adverse to their governors and the advance of the opposition has been notable in recent years.

In Coahuila, Governor Miguel Riquelme He came to power after the two six-year terms of the Moreira and in a closed election in 2017, originally annulled by the INE and confirmed by the Electoral Court in a controversial decision.

He PRI is the first force in the local Congress, with 10 seats, but is a minority compared to the 15 deputies of the PAN, UDC, Morena and PRD, parties that -in addition- govern important Coahuilense municipalities.

For Governor Riquelme, the election of this 2020 represents the midterm evaluation at the ballot box, and an opportunity to reposition his party before the battles to come: the feds of 2021 and that of governor in 2023.

In Hidalgo, the lopezobradorista wave of 2018 made Morena a powerful force local politics, with a majority of 17 deputies in the state Congress, 9 of the 10 federal deputies and the two senatories.

This year’s elections would serve to renew the municipal map of Hidalgo, product of the 2016 elections, in which the PRI managed to keep 30 of the 84 municipalities under its initials; the PAN won 15, the PRD 10 and Morena 7.

With Morena fractured by their internal disputes, the PRI and Governor Fayad could do with holding elections on June 7, and taking their main opponent disorganized and without firm candidates in the main municipalities.

But beyond the local battles, Hidalgo and Coahuila will be the waiting room for the great election of 2021, when the Chamber of Deputies, 30 state Congresses and almost 2,000 town halls in 30 entities will be renewed.

Nothing will be the same during and after the Covid-19 pandemic; nothing, including elections.

Since nobody is exempt from being infected, the healthiest thing is that this week the INE confirms the decision to postpone the elections on June 7.

But sooner or later, it will be necessary for the institutions to function again to guarantee the political rights of citizens, the political contest under equitable conditions, and the democratic renewal of public powers.

