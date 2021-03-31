Hiby R6: a DAP with shocking audio perfect to take it wherever you want

By design, OS, overall performance, and functionalities, the new R6 is a much more complete DAP than any other player at this price.

The new R6 version of this DAP (Digital Audio Player) totally breaks with the original R6, considered as the ‘younger brother’ of the R8 flagship. Now it has a sportier aesthetic and a user interface with great speed that far exceeds the previous version. With a new DAC and amplification solution, Android 9, 4 GB of RAM, a new Snapdragon processor and 750 mW of maximum output, the new R6 2020 arrives deeply improved.

Renewed design

The HiBy R6 2020 features new hardware like Snapdragon 660 SoC, new dual ES9038Q2M DAC audio circuit design, custom and bit-perfect Android 9 along with new tweaks and optimizations. It’s blazing fast and also more power-friendly, sporting a generous 4GB ROM that makes it extremely responsive to applications. There is no doubt that it is among the fastest DAPs on the market, notably faster than many models from well-known brands.

With Android 9

The R6 is the second Hiby DAP that uses Android 9, with the wide possibilities that this implies and the intrinsic ease of this OS. It can also render MQA at 16x and offers future-proof deployability like the flagship R8. Build quality, aesthetics, and metal treatment have been vastly improved over the original R6. The bolder and sharper machining is shown to be fresher and more modern, in addition to the sleek 5 ”Full HD display, adorned by the smart gold knob that covers an ALPS potentiometer.

Sound

The new R6 2020 improves its performance, with more clarity and bass power compared to the previous generation R6 Pro. It’s much friendlier, with lower impedance sensitive IEMs, the highs still sound bright and bring out a lot of detail in the texture. Bass packs faster impact and moderately fast decay, helping this new R6 feel firmer, faster, and more vivid. The new R6 sounds more expanded, dense and with more punch in the low mids. The background is also much darker than the previous generation, especially with the higher gain.

User experience

The experience is exceptionally smooth; There are some new features that you can add to the drop-down menu by pressing the Pencil icon, including nightlight mode and inverted colors. This is ideal for quick browsing in sunlight. Another built-in feature is Close Share, which can be very useful for sending and receiving files from your other devices.

The browsing speed and the media scans are extraordinary, the playlists load with great precision. In fact, its display quality and screen size make it much more enjoyable. On the other hand, it has a 4,500 mAh battery that allows up to 8.5 hours (balanced) or 10 hours of continuous playback; Charging the new R6 via a fast charger takes a little over 1 hour.

Technical specifications

Operating system: Android 9.0SoC: Snapdragon 660 CPU architecture: 8x Kryo 260 cores at 2.2 GHz DAC: ES9038Q2M x2 RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB External storage: Up to 2 TB via MicroSD card Wi-Fi: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Bluetooth 5.0 USB 3.1 Display: 5 ”with 1,920 x 1,080 resolution Body material: aluminum alloy Output power: 245 mW (SE), 750 mW (BAL) BT codecs: UAT, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, AAC, SBC130 x 73 x 15 mm / 235 gr

