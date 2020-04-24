Saragossa

04/24/2020 – 17:46

The company launches the IMPULSA initiative within which it will help grow companies that are betting or have to enter e-commerce in the face of the Covid-19 crisis.

The IMPULSA initiative will be launched in the next few days, foreseeably before May 1, and will combine a public call where any company in any phase, size and sector of activity can register through the page https: // www. hiberus.com/impulsa. An analysis team will proactively study digital businesses with high growth potential and respond to the applicant.

The objective of Hiberus Technology with this initiative is to help those businesses that need to boost their e-commerce at a faster rate than usual to adapt to the new needs marked by the coronavirus crisis or need to reach new markets.

The company will allocate one million euros to those companies that need financial muscle to develop or digital knowledge, contributing capital investment and also their proven experience in developing solutions and services for e-commerce.

A support that will be carried out through its subsidiary Hiberus Digital, a leading provider of digital platforms for companies such as El Corte Inglés, Alcampo, Interflora, Pronovias, Sinersis, Misako, Vodafone, Imaginarium or Atrapalo.

The CEO of Hiberus Tecnología, Sergio López, explained that this crisis is especially affecting the more mature e-commerce markets such as travel, leisure and entertainment or fashion and accessories retail, but “we must not forget that it is going to create opportunities in other sectors that have not yet consolidated a digital experience, such as food, pharmacy, health, gardening or home shopping. “

For his part, Rodrigo de Agustín, head of the program, said that they are looking for “brave people and projects, whose vision we can accelerate exponentially. We want to be the engine of the ideas that are already emerging and that we are clear will be the key to recovery from the country”.

The IMPULSA initiative is not the first that Hiberus has launched, since it currently participates in Imprentaonline, the Spanish leader in digital printing; Up and Scrap, number 1 in crafts, or Zerca and Mizesta, which are revolutionizing local commerce in recent weeks. Their support to the world of entrepreneurship through their Hiberus Emprende program or their Hiberus Foundation is also common.