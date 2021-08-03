Hiba Abouk responds to a Vox deputy after the controversy and makes her position very clear

Hiba Abouk, in March at the Goya Awards. (Photo: Sergio R Moreno / GTRES)

The deputy of Vox Rocío de Meer has caused a huge controversy in recent days on Twitter for charging against the appearance of the Muslim actress Hajar Brown on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

In that talk, Brown assures among other things: “Wearing the hijab empowers me.” “I wanted to put it on, but I felt a mixture of emotions: joy and fear. It was a friend who helped me take the step and, in the end, I did it and I became empowered, ”she explains.

In that sense, the magazine has carried a similar phrase on its cover: “I’m just a normal girl with a headscarf.”

Following the front page, De Meer wrote on Twitter: “Wake up now, Europe!”

After that, actress Hiba Abouk has responded strongly in her Instagram stories. “All my admiration for Hajar Brown and especially my support for Rocío’s ignominious comment.”

Brown herself has assured in 20 Minutes that De Meer’s comment is “predictable, insipid and stupid.” “It does not surprise me, it is nothing new, they have always gone with that speech. At some point it was going to happen that it was my turn ”, he lamented.

It is not the first time that Hiba Abouk has spoken out against Vox. Last year, at the beginning of the pandemic, he was already outraged by Abascal’s party after he shared a photo in which he assured that “Spain can live without its puppeteers, but not without its farmers and ranchers. Today, as always, thanks to all the Spaniards in the countryside for your work ”.

″ What a regrettable way to incite hatred! Then you will not be consuming any fiction during your confinement. You do not believe it or you. Spain can live without Vox ”, said the actress.

