Hialeah | This June 21, the Plan 8 housing program begins

In an interview for the Dígalo Aqui program with the José Pernalete community, the mayor of the city of Hialeah, Carlos Hernández, announced that this Monday, June 21, they will begin to receive applications for the Plan 8 housing program.

The mayor recalled that this is an excellent opportunity for residents to participate in the lottery for the housing program, which will help people with the rent of their new residence.

It also informed that applications must be made through the internet on the website of the Hialeah housing agency.

He stressed that all applications were made via the internet, however some places will be enabled so that people can attend and fill out their forms.

A single person who aspires to receive this assistance to pay for housing cannot earn more than $ 31,650; for a core of two people the income limit is $ 36,200; for three people, $ 40,700; for a core of four, $ 45,200; for five, $ 48,850, and for six, $ 52,450.

