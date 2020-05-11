Unemployment in the United States soared in April to reach a rate of 14.7%, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused the destruction of more than 20 million jobs, according to the Department of Labor last Friday.

In the midst of this harsh panorama, the city of Hialeah carries these days with the motto of “the city that progresses”, a popular recognition that until recently distinguished it and now seems paradoxical in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, which It has made this town with a mainly Cuban population one of the hardest hit by unemployment in the United States.

According to a study published last Thursday by WalletHub and carried out from the monthly statistics of the Department of Labor available at the time, Hialeah (Florida) is the second city with the highest growth in unemployment in the entire country, only behind Seattle (state from Washington).

If the period from January 2020 to April 2020 is taken as a reference, the city of Hialeah, in Miami-Dade County, ranks first nationally with unemployment growth of 145.91%. Miami, also in the south of the state, is in second place with a 137.25% increase.

In the general ranking of cities in which unemployment has grown the most, which assesses this aspect from March 2019 to March 2020, Seattle (Washington) stands out in the first place, followed by Hialeah (Florida); North Las Vegas (Nevada); Miami, (Florida) and Henderson, (Nevada), to complete the first five most affected cities.

According to another comparison updated this Thursday by the same company -with the latest official data- on the states in which unemployment has risen the most due to the coronavirus, Florida was number one last week, although if you take into account the The entire period spanning the COVID-19 crisis drops to fifth place and Georgia is the leader in the standings.

Miami-Dade County, where Hialeah is located, is the hardest hit by the new coronavirus in the state of Florida.

Like Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have not entered phase one of Florida’s reopening, which began Monday, and continue with all spurious businesses closed.

Unemployment in the US

In one month, unemployment has gone from 4.4% in March to 14.7%, the largest increase in this indicator to date and places it at levels not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Last month, 20.5 million jobs were destroyed in the country in practically all sectors.

The most affected were the hotel and restaurant industry, with more than 7.6 million jobs destroyed; followed by retail, with 2.1 million jobs; and manufacturing with 1.3 million fewer jobs.

The figures reveal the tragic situation of the labor market in the world’s leading economy.

The number of unemployed increased by 15.9 million to a total of 23.1 million, reflecting the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain the infections.

