More than 61 percent of residents of the Hialeah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center nursing home have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Health Department figures that also reveal that 28 of the elderly died of coronavirus-related complications.

“That disease is ugly, very hard,” said Celia Peláez, whose mother resided in the home and lost the battle with COVID-19.

He related that since they banned visits on March 18, he only saw his mother Juana on Facetime. And on May 18 he received a call saying that he was wrong.

“They had already called me the week before that there were five cases. Of those five there were 3 residents and two employees. And then that day they called me that they were going to take her to the hospital because she had a fever. They already told me there were about 30-something (sick), “said Peláez.

State authorities have confirmed that at the Hialeah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located at 190 West 28th Street and with a capacity of 276 beds, a total of 169 residents and 72 employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We examine our staff daily before they enter the building, including taking their temperature. Our staff uses personal protective equipment and we follow disease control protocols including proper hand hygiene practices, “the center’s administration said in a statement.

“We adhere to Governor (Ron) DeSantis’ orders that every patient in a hospital receive a test for COVID-19 before being admitted to our care center,” he added.

The mayor of the city of Hialeah, Carlos Hernández, reported that he created a committee made up of representatives from the Fire Department, the Police and headed by Councilor Jesús Tundidor, to protect this vulnerable population.

“The regulations of these places are of the state, but as a city it is our responsibility to do more than what the state asks for and that is why we have made a committee,” Hernández told Telemundo 51.

Tundidor, for his part, stated that “Hialeah has the highest concentration of these homes, of these centers in the state of Florida. So, we are going to visit all the centers in the city to ensure that they have all the personal protective equipment. ”

But for Celia Peláez, these measures come too late since her 85-year-old mother died on June 9.

“I couldn’t be with her,” said Peláez, regretting that the last image he has of his mother was in a Facetime call that a nurse made from the hospital. “What I saw was horrible. Then, at the time, he died ”

The Florida health care administration, the agency that regulates these centers, indicated that four visits to this nursing home have been made since March 1. In the reports that are available there are no indications of deficiencies.