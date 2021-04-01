Hialeah City Hall invites citizens to apply for available monetary aid

March 31, 2021

0

The mayor of Hialeah, Carlos Hernández, in an interview for the program Say it Here with the Community of José Pernalete, called on citizens to apply to the monetary aid that is available from the mayor’s office to solve the crises left by the pandemic.

Hernández stressed that “It is 7 million dollars to help hundreds of people who, if not used, will have to be sent to the federal government.”

“If you qualify and meet the requirements to be able to obtain financial aid, do not lose the possibility of applying for it, the resources are there and we want to protect our citizens,” he said.

The mayor stressed that there are people who live on the monthly payment and in their jobs have been behind or have not been paid and this is a possibility so that they do not get kicked out of their homes for not complying with the rent.

If you want to see the full content of this interview, subscribe to our EVTV Plus app

0