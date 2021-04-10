HI! USA confirms pregnancy of Balvin and his girlfriend

This weekend, J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina ferrer, were seen walking through the streets of New York and the veracity about the couple’s pregnancy is more than evident. Now, HI! The USA has been able to confirm that, indeed, the Colombian singer and the Argentine model are waiting for their first baby, which comes to consolidate with a flourish the relationship that both began in 2018 with the beginning of a beautiful family that they wanted so much to have.

© GettyImagesJ Balvin and Valentina Ferrer are expecting their first baby

Although both have been very discreet with their private lives and have not yet denied or affirmed the news, exclusive information about the baby reached the news desk. Sources close to the model claim that Valentina has seven months pregnant, they are expecting a child and will be named Rio.

Likewise, it is known that the girlfriend of the interpreter of My People plans to make the announcement at any time since Balvin would find himself somewhat overwhelmed by the media pressure in which they find themselves due to the commotion and intrigue that this information generates.

© GettyImagesHOLA! confirms the news of the couple’s pregnancy

As we will remember, the rumor about the pregnancy of Valentina Ferrer and José Osorio, the artist’s real name, began to circulate in November of last year; however, the news could not be confirmed at the time either.

At the beginning of this year, the couple decided to take refuge in the Turks and Caicos Islands, in the Caribbean, in order to face a key month for Valentina’s pregnancy and thus be able to take the relevant control exams.